Sherburne commissioner announcement

Tim Dolan

Sherburne County Commissioner Tim Dolan

On 5/17/22 while serving at a Sherburne County Board meeting I suffered a nearly fatal

ascending aortic dissection. With the help of the incredible staff, doctors, nurses, and surgeons

at North Memorial Hospital I made it through almost 12 hours of open heart surgery, beating

some very long odds.

I have loved serving alongside my colleagues, staff and friends for the last 6 years as one of

your County Commisoners. It was an honor to work with all of them to help make Sherburne

County an even better community for us all.

It is with sadness that I am announcing that I will not seek re-election this fall in the 2022

election. I need to spend this next several months concentrating on my family, physical

recovery, and living a healthier life. Thank you for giving me the honor of serving as your

Commissioner.

Sincerely,

Tim Dolan

Sherburne County Commissioner, District 3

