Senator Andrew Mathews sworn in for 2023-2024 legislative session

Sen. Andrew Mathews

Sen. Andrew Mathews 

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) took the oath of office and began his third term in the Minnesota State Senate. Senator Mathews represents Senate District 27, which includes communities in Anoka, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne counties.

“It’s an honor to serve another term in the Minnesota Senate and represent the residents of Senate District 27,” Mathews said. “It was very special to have my whole family present for my ceremonial swearing-in and experience the first day of session with me. To my constituents, I’m humbled by your continued trust, I took my oath to uphold and defend the Constitution once again, and I remain dedicated to being the strong voice at the Capitol who will fight for our families and communities and protect our liberty and freedom.”

