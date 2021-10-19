police- UT

On Monday, Oct. 18, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Princeton Police Department in searching the area east of the Princeton Airport for a suspected wanted for domestic assault.  

The suspect fled on foot from a residence in the 1800 Block of First Street in the City of Princeton.   The area south of that residence and west to the airport were searched by law enforcement using K9’s, a drone and the Minnesota State Patrol Flight Section. The suspect was not located.

The incident was not related to the airport property but the area around it was searched.  

The case is still under investigation. The Princeton Police Department is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation. 

