On Monday, Oct. 18, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Princeton Police Department in searching the area east of the Princeton Airport for a suspected wanted for domestic assault.
The suspect fled on foot from a residence in the 1800 Block of First Street in the City of Princeton. The area south of that residence and west to the airport were searched by law enforcement using K9’s, a drone and the Minnesota State Patrol Flight Section. The suspect was not located.
The incident was not related to the airport property but the area around it was searched.
The case is still under investigation. The Princeton Police Department is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.