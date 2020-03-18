While concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus are nearly impossible to avoid, it was a fairly normal Sunday morning for local school administrators.
That all changed rapidly when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a 10 a.m. press conference that would address the status of K-12 public schools.
Almost immediately after the event began, Walz confirmed what most were thinking would happen when he announced the closing of the state’s public schools.
The closure went into effect on Wednesday, March 18 and will remain in place until at least Friday, March 27.
Schools are to have no educational activity, including distance or e-learning, during this closure.
The closure is meant for administrators and teachers to make long-term plans for the continuity of education and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though both local school superintendents, Tim Truebenbach of Milaca and Ben Barton of Princeton, the abrupt announcement turned a normal day of rest into organized chaos.
Areas Addressed Early
Schools scrambled to make required arrangements on Monday. Princeton implemented the following plans and encourages families to go to their website at isd477.org/departments/health-services.covid for more information on procedures.
•Parents were sent an email asking them to pick up their student’s medication if they had any at school.
•The district is offering child care through Tiger Club for currently enrolled families, district staff, and emergency service workers. Full details can be found here: https://www.isd477.org/departments/health-services/covid/childcare
•The district was to start providing meals for students starting Tues, March 17, available for curb-site pickup at Princeton High School. Parents were asked to fill out a one-question survey to request the number of meals needed.
•Student Technology. Chromebooks for all students in grades 3-12 were sent home Monday to allow students to access educational resources and connect with their teachers during the closure. Please visit our COVID website (above) for further care information.
•Barton also reminded parents that Community Education classes, including early childhood and preschool, are cancelled. All extracurricular events, sports and facility rentals are canceled until further notice.
Milaca superintendent Tim Truebenbach originally planned to follow the governor’s plan and close school starting Wednesday.
However, news broke on Monday that a person who had tested positive for coronovirus had been in contact with students in the Foley district, causing its immediate closure.
Being a neighboring district to Foley, Truebenbach shut down Milaca schools starting on Tuesday.
Local District Reaction
Barton called for a rare emergency meeting of the school’s Board of Directors along with principals and key staff members, including food service and special education personnel. Truebenbach met with his staff members privately.
After much discussion, Barton chose to have school on Monday and close Tuesday, while Truebenbach followed the governor’s request and shut Milaca’s doors on Tuesday.
“Our teachers have been planning for long periods of distance learning in the event that this would happen,” Barton said Sunday morning. “We were really hoping for the best to stay open but were planning for the worst. We’re happy that we’re among some of the school districts that already have a flexible digital e-learning plan in place for when we have snow days. There’s a lot of districts in the state that don’t have that, and they’re the ones that are really behind the eight-ball. I think that’s why the governor decided to have this two-week planning stage.
“I feel like we could start (distance learning) Monday if we needed to. We’re thankful for that. We were moving forward with the idea that we were going to have school continue, but of course now that all changes. There are several additional pieces the governor laid out that we need to talk about that we haven’t necessarily spent a lot of time about which includes some of the child care provisions and some of the nutrition and access to meals. There are a lot of pieces we still need to get ironed out.”
Parents were notified their children would not be penalized for missing school on Monday.
Instead of closing immediately, Barton said having doors open on Monday gave students and teachers the chance to communicate on how things may proceed in the coming weeks should the closure be extended along with giving parents an extra day to try and make arrangements for daycare.
Truebenbach said he was confident in going along with the governor’s decision to remain open until Wednesday.
“It’s safe to say we could’ve anticipated this as Wisconsin basically made the same call last week,” Truebenbach said. “I (met) with administrative team Sunday afternoon to determine the next steps.
“As schools, we’re not doctors. We’re dependent on the Department of Health to provide guidance for us, which they have done, through this process. But it’s moved very quickly, and we have been trying to work within that guidance to the best of our ability.”
Numbers Escalating
On Friday, March 13, Walz had a press conference but decided against a statewide closure. With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is rapidly growing, Walz decided not to wait any longer.
There were two as of Sunday, March 15. That number grew to 21 as of Saturday, reached 35 on Sunday and grew to 54 on Monday.
“My top priority as governor is the safety of Minnesotans. As a former teacher, and father of two teenage kids, I’m especially focused on the safety of our children.” Walz said. “I am ordering the temporary closure of schools so educators can make plans to provide a safe learning environment for all Minnesota students during this pandemic. Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we need to make sure we have plans in place to educate and feed our kids regardless of what’s to come.”
Schools Scrambling
Princeton and Milaca are in different positions on the distance learning program. Princeton’s is in place, and Barton told the Department of Education that his staff was ready to go on Monday, March 16, if needed.
“They said ‘No, this period is for planning because there might not be school for an extended period of time,’” Barton said. “We will make sure that seniors who are on track to graduate are going to get the requirements.”
Milaca has a pilot program in place for blended/e-learning. The program was put in place for students to have a day of e-learning in the event of a weather cancellation.
The plan was to have a blended learning day on the second snow day of the year, but since there has only been one cancellation, Milaca hasn’t had the chance to try the program.
“We haven’t had the opportunity to try blended learning, but ready or not, here this comes,” Truebenbach said. “We’re going to be expanding what we started with that work with guidance from the state as well as collaboration with the teachers and employees we’re going to be working toward making this work because it’s what we have to do.”
The executive order also makes provisions for the continuity of mental health services and requires schools to continue providing meals to students in need.
“The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority,” said MDE Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker. “That is why we are committed to creating an education delivery model that can sustain learning, no matter the circumstances. Educators are caring, creative people and I am confident they are going to work to meet the needs of our students in these extraordinary times.”
The governor urges Minnesotans to continue following the Minnesota Department of Health’s community mitigation strategies during this temporary closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while students are not in school.
The Union-Times will be continuing to monitor breaking news and posting to the publication’s website at hometownsource.com/union_times/.
