 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Safety in Princeton

  • 0
barton, ben.jpg

At Princeton Public Schools, we have a strong team with great teachers and staff, a continuous improvement plan, and an engaged community. Each piece of the puzzle fits together to create an outstanding academic experience for students.

Behind the scenes, there are many other pieces that support student education. For example, school safety is a top priority in Princeton Public Schools. Nobody likes to think about school violence happening in their community. But it is something school officials and emergency responders think about regularly. School safety is a prerequisite for learning. Without that piece, students cannot learn, and teachers cannot teach.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred