Safety in Princeton

At Princeton Public Schools, we have a strong team with great teachers and staff, a continuous improvement plan, and an engaged community. Each piece of the puzzle fits together to create an outstanding academic experience for students.
Behind the scenes, there are many other pieces that support student education. For example, school safety is a top priority in Princeton Public Schools. Nobody likes to think about school violence happening in their community. But it is something school officials and emergency responders think about regularly. School safety is a prerequisite for learning. Without that piece, students cannot learn, and teachers cannot teach.
We know that sometimes, events in our world are scary, but we talk about scary things because we believe in being highly prepared. When you plan and practice for crisis events, people feel less anxious about the what-ifs.
Our strategies for school safety include prevention, mitigation, and response. Prevention includes building strong relationships, intervening when individuals are in crisis, maintaining secure entrances at our schools, and working closely with law enforcement to investigate dangers or threats.
We hope we never have to use our emergency response protocols, but we are committed to comprehensive plans and preparedness in the event we do.
Our police, fire, and school officials have plans in place to respond promptly to protect students, staff, and community members. Throughout the school year, we practice safety drills — fire, tornado, and lock-downs — with students and staff to ensure everyone is prepared.
A safe school is fundamental to the success of our mission, and school safety is a partnership. We can all do our part by ensuring these three pieces are in place: report any safety concerns to school or law officials, reach out to school and community providers when a student or family needs support, and proudly represent Princeton community values.
Reporting safety concerns to school staff or law officials is essential. “If You See Something, Say Something” is a national public awareness campaign. Encourage students to report anything that makes them uncomfortable. They can talk to teachers, counselors, principals, and school staff. If you see something concerning on social media, talk to a trusted adult.
Reach out if a student or family needs help. We want everyone in our school community to feel a sense of belonging: that they are seen, heard and respected. For parents and guardians, having a connection with your student’s school means working together with teachers and staff. You’ll be the first to know important information and have valuable resources on hand if needed. If someone is struggling with antisocial or violent behavior, let’s work together to get the help and support they need.
Proudly represent our school and community! Our Tigers are respectful, kind, compassionate, empathetic, socially aware and tolerant. We are proud of our students, families and school staff for demonstrating these values and ensuring that our school community remains safe, secure, and welcoming for all.
Ben Barton is the superintendent of the Princeton School District.
