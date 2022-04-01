(Note: That headline was written for a column 20 years ago this week after the Princeton boys hockey team played in the state tournament. I was reminded of it because of the recent state tournament AND because someone, 20 years later, asked me two weekends ago about the the Casey Ramirez saga in Princeton during the 1980s when Ramirez was sentenced to two 20-year sentences, concurrently.)
A guy leaned over the corner of an out-of-the-way bar in Florida last week and asked where I was from.
"Princeton, Minnesota," I answered. "Where are you from?"
"Up at Crosslake, near Brainerd," was his reply. "Do you know where that is?"
Before I could answer that, yes, I did know where Crosslake is, he asked,"Isn't that where that guy, ahh . . . ?"
"Casey Ramirez?" I volunteered.
"Yeah, that's the one," the fellow Minnesotan answered. "The guy that bought all those police cars and computers and stuff like that for the city. Didn't he plant some palm trees too? Boy, that should have raised a red flag."
That last sentence came with a little laugh, as though the city of Princeton had been snookered.
"Yes," I answered. "The palm trees were kind of an indication." And I was going to explain that the police cars were only leased and that everything wasn't as it seemed. But I thought better of it; I'd made those explanations so many times in the past 20 years.
Such conversations as that were commonplace in the 1980s and even into the early 1990s. You'd get in a conversation on a plane with someone from a another state and when they found out you were from Princeton they inevitably asked about Ramirez, convicted in 1984 of conspiring to smuggle cocaine and of income tax evasion. (He has since served the concurrent 20-year sentences, with time off for good behavior.)
It seemed ironic to be having such a conversation only a few days after a Pat Reusse column in the Star Tribune that made reference to the happenings with Ramirez in the 1980s that led to an ice arena being built that is now used by local youth and high school teams, as well as others. Reusse's column appeared the morning of the first day of the state hockey tournament when Princeton lost in overtime to eventual champ Red Wing. It was Princeton's first-ever appearance in the tournament.
Many in Princeton took exception to Reusse's column, making the point that they wished he had concentrated on what was going on that day, not what happened before most of the players on this year's PHS hockey team were born. A letter writer in the Union-Eagle called what Reusse had written "20-year-old gossip."
Well, what Reuse wrote wasn't exactly what people in Princeton wanted to read but it wasn't gossip. It was factual. And there is the point of view that it's not whether people are saying bad or good things about you, but if they're talking about you at all. It's a discussion that could go on for hours. I talked to people from all over the state before, during and after that fantastic Princeton-Red Wing overtime game and there was one constant — they were talking about Princeton hockey after reading that column.
I ran into Reuse at a Twins game in Florida a few days ago and in a 45-minute conversation, much of it assessing the Twins' chances this year, we also talked about his column. He said he had gotten a number of critical emails from residents of the Princeton area. One of them was particularly interesting, he said, because in it a relative of subcontractor for the arena detailed a method of payment that would be considered suspicious, at best. Reusse also commented during the conversation that he was impressed with Princeton's play against favored Red Wing.
It's easy to understand the feelings of those who didn't like the column. And the headline — not written by Reusse, by the way — could have been a lot different. But no one who knows the situation has disputed the accuracy of what he wrote. The Ramirez chapter of Princeton's history just won't go away, as attested to by the fact that 1,500 miles from Princeton and 18 years later, someone asked about it when I identified the town where I live.
Meanwhile, it was a great ride for the PHS hockey team. And that's something that won't go away for a long time either.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Fourth week in February
March 1, 1962 - Steve Meixell placed third in the 103-pound class at the District 16 wrestling tournament. He finished the season 14-1. Jim Hohlen also placed third.
March 1, 1967 - Bob Backlund won the District 175-pound title, defeating the defending champion . . . After leading for three quarters Princeton lost 51-48 to Spring Lake Park in the District 16 quarterfinals. Steve Cartwright had 17 rebounds and 15 points, Art Skarohlid had 10 points and Tim Enger 10.
March 1, 1972 - The boys basketball team lost to Elk River 62-43 and ended 5-9 in the conference and 9-12 for the season . . . John Hulett won the high bar competition at a gymnastics meet in Moorhead.
March 3, 1977 - In a come-from-behind win the girls beat Braham 41-40 to win the conference title. Barb Northway had 19 and Laurie Peterson, who hit the winning shot with seven seconds to go, had 14 . . . Bruce Provo, Mark Rittenour and Pete Storlie all placed fourth in the region wrestling meet . . The boys beat St. Francis in subregion play, 77-55, as Curt Jenson had 21, Scott Kelley 19 and Hank Simon 10.
March 4, 1882 - The wrestling team was beaten 38-20 by Grand Rapids in the Section 7AA finals. Princeton beat Cambridge 27-23 in the semifinals and was 14-2 for the season . . . The girls basketball team ended the regular season 15-3 with a 53-34 win, its ninth straight, over Sauk Rapids as Barb Blomberg had 16 points and Jackie Berndt 13 points and 13 rebounds . . . All-conference in wrestling were Dave Barthel, Dave Rittenour, Ron Trunk, Brad Wesloh and Curt Winkelman.
Feb. 26, 1987 - The hockey team won its third straight RCC title, beating Cambridge 7-5 as Marco Voce had a hat trick, John Priess had two goals and Jay Wilson five assists. Then that line scored three goals in a 7-1 subsection win over St. Michael-Albertvville . . . The boys beat Cambridge, 60-39, and Foley, 55-41, as Bryan Hoff led with 22 points and 17 . . . The girls beat Cambridge as Karry Schimming had 26 points and 20 rebounds and then beat Milaca 80-31, led by Schimming (19 points, 14 rebounds), Kelly Keen (17 and 13) and Judy Bornholdt (15 and 7).
Feb. 27, 1992 - An overtime win of 67-58 win over Chisago Lakes at Princeton gave the girls basketball team the conference title, the sixth in eight years and second straight. Leading the way were Corrine Lundell (26 points, 11 rebounds), Tanya Dorr (12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists) and Alison Ringaman (14 points, 5 assists) . . . Renna Nelson and Jenny Clemons qualified for the state gymnastics meet, Nelson for the second year.
Feb. 27, 1997 - Peter Green won the individual medley at the section meet to qualify for the state meet as the team placed fifth at St. Cloud . . . The boys basketball team beat Foley 78-52 as Jesse James led with 21 points, 7 assists and 5 blocked shots.
Feb. 28, 2002 - Mark Anderson, Charlie Tindell (individual events) and relay members Justin Baier and Joe Cartwright qualified for the state swim meet . . .Phil Meinert and Justin Bronson, each as a runner-up, qualified for the state wrestling tournament . . . Making it quite a week for PHS athletes, the boys hockey team (21-6) qualified for the state tournament by beating Pine City 3-2 in the section title game after beating Sartell 3-2 and Sauk Rapids 4-0 as Matt Cederberg got the shutout with 38 saves. The three goals in the title game came within three minutes in the first period by Charlie Ross, Joey Bacon and Derrick Brown.
Feb. 22, 2007 - The boys basketball team clinched a home section game with an 87-54 win over Cambridge as Jared Berggrren had 25 points and 12 rebounds . . . Leading scorers to that point for the boys hockey team were Sam Grove (19), Kris Macko (18) and Anthony Mandt (13).
March 1, 2012 - Josh Linder, 25-7, won by pin in each of his three matches at the state tournament (he had a first-round bye) and beat a wrestler with a 32-0 record in the title match, 11-5.
Feb. 23, 2017 - The annual Rusty Skates game with Cambridge ended in a 3-3 tie, Princeton keeping the trophy. It was the seventh overtime game in the 32-game rivalry . . . The girls hockey team ended the season with a 2-1 loss to Breck, ranked No. 2 in the state. Goalie Kara Schramel had 32 saves.
First week in March
March 9, 1967 - Steve Cartwright and Art Skarohlid were all-conference in basketball . . . Bob Backlund, 22-0, won the Region Four 175-pound title, becoming the third PHS wrestler to go to state.
March 8, 1872 - Princeton lost 56-50 to Brooklyn Center in the first round of District 16 play. Mike Solheim scored 19 and Tom Rogde had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
March 10, 1977 - Former PHS diver Jim Pokorny made NAIA All-American as a freshman at Southwest State . . . Shirley Lommel bowled a 253 in singles at the state tournament . . . All-conference player Curt Jenson averaged 15.2 points to lead the basketball team. Scott Kelley, honorable mention, averaged 14.6 . . . Flat Iron Tavern, the eventual champion in the city basketball league, beat Legion 117-44 as Jim Cartwright had 29, Keith Julson 25 and Buzz Johnson and Luther Dorr 20 apiece.
March 11, 1982 - A lucky bank shot from 15 feet with one second left by a Duluth Central player knocked Princeton (16-4) out of the Region 7AA quarterfinals, 50-49. Barb Blomberg scored 21, Kelley Talberg 12. Earlier Blomberg had 20 in a 55-35 tournament win over Cambridge . . . Curt Winkelman (167) placed third in the state wrestling tournament as PHS wrestlers had a 9-9 record at state.
March 5, 1987 - The girls beat North Branch 58-44 for the third straight RRC title for PHS. Judy Bornholdt had 20 points and Karry Schimming 11 . . . Dean Groebner scored twice as Princeton lost 7-3 to St. Cloud Cathedral in subsection semifinals . . . Chris Williams, Matt Bohan and Randy Wilson were all-conference in the Two Rivers Conference swim meet.
March 5,1992 - Renna Nelson and Jenny Clemons both placed 17th in their events at the state gymnastics meet . . . The boys beat St. Cloud Tech 71-70 as Mark Anderson scored 24 and then beat Chisago Lakes 62-61 as Jason Moulton (18 points, 12 rebounds) made a free throw with one second left . . .The girls team ended the regular season at 19-3 with a 56-38 win over Cambridge. Corrine Lundell led with 21 points and 9 rebounds, and was aided by Wendy Jackson (8 points), Alison Ringaman (9) points and Tanya Dorr (8 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds.)
March 6, 1997 - The boys basketball team (5-17) upset Milaca 78-69 as Jesse James (24 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 blocked shots) led the way and Darren Gray had 15 points and 5 assists . . . A new scoreboard at Solheim Field was in the offing with Pepsi as the sponsor. (Note: A new scoreboard has gone up at the field this year and it offers more information.)
March 7, 2002 - The girls basketball team lost 58-48 to Cloquet in section quarterfinals after losing to the Lumberjacks by 31 early in the season. Kayla Walker had 17 points and 18 rebounds . . . PHS grad Ian McVey was named all-state and all-region as a member of Fergus Falls Community College in Region 13 of junior college basketball before moving on to Division I Utah State. He averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds . . . Mark Anderson (13th and 12th) and Charlie Tindell (12 and 14th) earned places in state swimming.
March 1, 2007 - The girls basketball team (14-12) moved on to Section 4AAA semifinals with a 44-32 win over Annandale as Katie Loberg had 17 points and 17 rebounds and Kate Bement had 12 points . . . The boys basketball team beat Sauk Rapids 77-57 and St.Michael-Albertville 74-71 as Jared Berggren scored 29 points in each game to total 83 in his last three games.
March 1, 2012 - Swimmer Sam Christenson advanced to the state swim meet in the 100-yard breaststroke . . .The girls basketball team beat Proctor 63-30 in section quarterfinals as Kayleigh Kloncz had 20 points.
March 2, 2017 - Down by 19, Princeton cut the Chisago Lakes lead to three at 44-41 with 2:04 to go but lost (no score or individual totals listed).
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.