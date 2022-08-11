Rural Life Celebration returns August 14 in Princeton

The 2022 Diocesan Rural Life Celebration is a free community event that
celebrates and honors God’s creation and the beauty of rural central Minnesota. The event is Sunday, August 14, from 10 am to 3 pm, at the David Trunk Farm, 4383 120th Ave, Princeton, MN 55371.
The Diocesan Rural Life Celebration consists of an outdoor Mass with Bishop Donald J. Kettler, Diocese of St. Cloud, beginning at 10 am, with a presentation of the Catholic Century Farm Awards and Catholic Rural Business Award.
A meal with music and family-friendly entertainment follows the Mass. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair and to take note of Hwy. 23 closure between Foley and Milaca. Road signs will direct visitors to the Trunk Farm and nearby parking.
“This celebration is one way of honoring our rural tradition in the Diocese of St. Cloud,” said Kateri Mancini, Director, Catholic Charities Social Concerns. “The contributions of farmers, agriculture workers, faith communities and individuals from our rural communities is immeasurably important to life in central Minnesota.”
The Rural Life Celebration is sponsored by Catholic Charities, the Diocese of St. Cloud and the Catholic Foundation. The hosting parish is St. Louis Bertrand in Foreston, along with the Four Pillars in Faith Area Catholic Community of Milaca, Mora and Ogilvie.
Fr. Derek Wiechmann, pastor of the hosting faith communities, says he is excited to be a part of hosting this annual get-together. “Fewer and fewer people are connected to farms and know where their food comes from,” he said. “It’s important for us to bridge that gap. Otherwise, there can be many misconceptions that arise about where food comes from and how it gets from farm to table.”
Six Catholic farm families who have cared for God’s creation in the Diocese of St. Cloud for one hundred years or more will be honored with the Catholic Century Farm Award. The award recognizes each family farm’s outstanding legacy in faith-based family farming within the diocese.
This year’s Catholic Century Farm Award recipients are:
1. Bauer Family Farm, Benton County, established 1915
2. Czech Family Farm, Morrison County, established 1899
3. Ebnet Family Farm, Stearns County, established 1906
4. Kern Farm, Wadena County, established 1914
5. Michael Farm, Isanti County, established 1910
6. Rausch Family Farm, Stearns County, established 1872*
* Indicates a sesquicentennial farm.
Catholic Charities awards a Catholic rural business owner with the Rural Business Award, recognizing their significant contributions to rural life through time, talent and treasure, and to honor those who live out their faith within their business. This year’s recipient is Worms Lumber & Ready Mix, Inc. of New Munich. Four generations of the Worms family have been furnishing building products for homes, farms, commercial construction, schools, churches, hospitals and freeway bridges over the last 100 years.
Catholic Charities Social Concerns collaborates with the Diocese of St. Cloud, interfaith communities and advocacy groups to educate and promote action on behalf of Catholic Social Teaching. Learn more at ccstcloud.org/social-concerns.
The mission of Catholic Charities is to serve and enhance human dignity for people of all faiths and beliefs.
Learn more at ccstcloud.org. Catholic Charities is an equal opportunity employer.
