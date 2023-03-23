Republican convention takes place in Milaca

On Saturday March 11, 2023, the Mille Lacs County Republicans held their annual convention at Gorecki Event Center in Milaca.
About 60 people braved the wintery snow laden day to participate in the convention that was officiated by the Honorable Sondra Erickson.
The primary points of business conducted were to adopt a revised Constitution of the Mille Lacs County Republicans, elect Delegates and Alternates to the MNGOP State Central Committee, and to elect local leadership to serve for the next two years. The new local leadership is as follows:
- Larry Doose, Chair
- Alysia Thumma, Deputy Chair
- Deb Earl, Secretary
- Mary Vonch, Treasurer
- Brad Bramer, District 1 Vice Chair
- Cindy Pohlkamp, District 2 Vice Chair
- Ron Wolbert, District 3 Vice Chair
- Mark Mathews, District 4 Vice Chair
- Deanna Soderberg, District 5 Vice Chair
US Congressman Pete Stauber addressed the group and spoke about the legislative activity that is happening in Washington DC. Minnesota Senator Andrew Mathews, Minnesota Senator Nathan Wesenberg, and Minnesota Representative Isaac Schultz each spoke to the group about the legislative activity that is happening in St. Paul.
The Mille Lacs County Republicans are a group of conservative citizens from Mille Lacs County that are committed to impacting our government at all levels.
