State Representative Sondra Erickson, R-Princeton, announced Wednesday, Feb. 23 that she will not seek re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives this November.
Erickson currently represents Minnesota House District 15A, which includes all of Mille Lacs County and portions of Kanabec and Sherburne Counties.
“It has been the opportunity of a lifetime to represent our area in the state legislature and I thank the citizens of District 15A for putting their trust in me to serve them and their families in St. Paul,” said Erickson. “Thank you to everyone that offered their support during my many years in public service. I look forward to spending more time with my family and friends as I step away from public office.”
A former teacher, Erickson was an important voice in education policy at the State Capitol during her time as a legislator—serving as Chair of the Education Policy Committee during the 2011-2012, 2015-2016, and 2017-2018 legislative bienniums. Additionally, she served as Chair of the Ethics Committee during the 2003-2004, 2005-2006, 2011-2012, 2015-2016, and 2017-2018 bienniums.
Erickson's legislative accomplishments include:
Reforming Minnesota’s teacher licensure process, encouraging more qualified and motivated people to become teachers, and increase the number of effective educators in the classroom.
Character education.
Parent’s rights section of education chapter of law.
Teacher evaluation, principal’s evaluation, and innovation zones for district and charter schools.
Policy for reading well by third grade.
Teacher education reform.
Economic relief for Lake Mille Lacs area businesses after DNR closed the lake in 2015.
Erickson will finish her current term, which concludes at the end of 2022.
"Even though I am not seeking re-election, I nevertheless will continue to serve my constituents through the end of the year,” Erickson said. “Please continue to reach out to me with any questions, comments, or concerns you may have related to state government."
If you have any legislative questions or comments, you can reach Representative Erickson at 651-296-6746 or by email at rep.sondra.erickson@house.mn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.