Remembering columnist Jim Klobuchar and Vikings coach Jerry Burns

What were the odds that Minneapolis Star columnist Jin Klobuchar (93) and Minnesota Vikings coach Jerry Burns (94) would die on the same day (Wednesday, May 12), not long after Sid Hartman (100) passed away, leaving only Bud Grant (94) among those four Minnesota luminaries who were tied together for years and years on the Minnesota sports scene?
I had a different subject in mind for this week's lead item but changed my mind upon hearing of the deaths of those two guys, Klobuchar with 8,400 columns in the Minneapolis paper for 34 years, as well as coverage of the Minnesota Vikings for four years as they began their NFL journey in 1961, and Burns as an assistant coach for 18 years and then head coach of the team for six years. They were giants on the Minnesota landscape, a landscape that included a football team that fostered nicknames like The Purple Eaters and won the hearts of fans all over the country, especially in the winter when the cold weather hit the state in the years before indoor football ruined it for many of us
Klobuchar, who happens to be the father of Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, covered the Vikings from 1961 through 1964 as the Vikings hid out in the Northwoods at far-off Bemidji for training camp, a place where Klobuchar and head coach Norm (Dutch) Van Brocklin forged a tenuous relationship that, by most accounts, included some late-night libations and way more than one yelling match, one of which, they say, nearly turned into a scuffle. Dutch was stubborn after having his way as a top-flight quarterback in the NFL and Klobuchar, who patronized watering holes on a very regular basis (StarTribune sports columnist Pat Reusse noting in Friday's paper that Klobuchar's fondness for alcohol was far from unique in the newsroom), had his strong opinions.
On Monday mornings during the years that Klobuchar covered the Vikings I couldn't wait to get the paper to see what his take on the game had been, the Vikings struggling their first few years in the league. He churned out more than 20 books in his career and the one he wrote in 1970 about the Vikings titled "True Hearts and Purple Heads," with a second line that noted it was an unauthorized biography of the Vikings, is priceless. I got a copy shortly after it came out and have read it more than once. Included was a story about George Halas, the legendary coach of the Chicago Bears, chewing out his team on the plane ride back to Chicago after they lost to the fledgling Vikings in 1961 who were led by an unknown quarterback named Fran Tarkenton. The story included an unprintable quote from Halas about the worthiness of his team.
In 1965 he became what is called a general columnist for the Minneapolis Star, the afternoon sibling of the morning Minneapolis Tribune for whom he had covered the Vikings. I'm likely biased but I've always said that sports guys can make that transition easily because they know how to write a story, while general columnists can't easily turn to sports because they might not know the ins and outs of a particular sport. Others in the Twin Cities who went from sports to writing general columns include Joe Soucheray, Doug Grow and Curt Brown. As the years went by I would often turn to Klobuchar's column first when reading the paper, not always agreeing with him but interested to see what he had to say.
The first column I ever cut out to save, and still have somewhere in the boxes of stuff that followed me home when I retired in 2007 after 33 years as an editor of Princeton papers, was a 1969 column that Klobuchar wrote about the death of Dwight Eisenhower, supreme commander of the Allied forces in World War II and a two-term president first elected in 1952 who clobbered Adlai Stevenson in two elections. I wish I had that column in front of me now but here's what I remember from it 52 years later:
As Eisenhower's body was moved from the Capitol in Washington, D.C., General Omar Bradley, a comrade in arms from World War II who later became the first Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, came to attention and saluted as the coffin moved slowly down the steps of the Capitol. For me, as I first read it in 1969, Klobuchar painted a picture of Bradley, then 76 and getting on in years, his hand wavering during the slow procession of the casket down the steps, held that salute, with great difficulty, until the casket reached the bottom of the steps. As I read that column it might have produced a tear or two, an old soldier showing his respect for another old soldier.
I talked to Klobuchar minimally on three occasions, the first coming when he spoke to the Princeton Chamber of Commerce at the Farm Supper Club in the mid-70s. He hung around long after the meeting was over, tipping a few as he talked with some Princetonians. Another occasion was a 1979 trip to Washington (see accompanying picture) with a media group from Minnesota to visit with President JIimmy Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale, and the other time was at a convention of the Minnesota Newspaper Association. During our time in D.C. we were just getting going on a conversation about the Vikings when we were interrupted by someone who just "had to talk to Jim."
In recent years, as he dealt with dementia, I had some conversations with his daughter Amy, a U,S. senator from Minnesota, at meetings of the editorial board of the parent company of the Princeton Union-Eagle. We usually ended up laughing about something he had done or written. Dementia was tough, she said, but he was still fun to be around. I made a point of telling her I had enjoyed his writing.
I heard the news of Klobuchar's death on the radio Wednesday and a few hours later as I was driving the news came of the death of Jerry Burns, or Burnsie as he was called by many. I stopped driving and listened for more than an hour as stories were told, some by former Viking quarterback Tommy Kramer and by Bud Grant. And, of course, the KFAN host played the tape of his obscenity-laced response to reporters after a Viking game in 1989 as they took shots at his offensive coordinator, Bob Schnelker. It's one of the funniest clips in the sports world, a clip that has been making the rounds all over the country the past couple days. (Good ol' You Tube.) And in an interview years later he reminded a reporter that the Vikings had won that game and that he thought Schnelker was a very good coordinator.
Back in the days of covering Burnsie, both audio and video reporters had to edit their tapes for public consumption. He said what he thought, not stopping for one second to soft peddle what he thought about a particular situation, or what he considered a dumb question as he threw in a few swear words. And he could coach.
Bill Walsh, coach of the San Francisco 49ers when they won four Super Bowls, got credit for the so-called West Coast offense as the 49ers dominated the 1980s. But Burns, with the special talents of running back Chuck Foreman and other backs, was the guy who thought up that offense ion the 1970s, well ahead of Walsh.
He had a smile, a quick wit, and said whatever came into his mind. Quarterback Kramer said Burns was the funniest man he ever knew. Bud Grant was effusive in his praise on Burns on Wednesday. And the duo of Burns and Grant produced one of the best paragraphs ever about their relationship. It came in a Reusse column on Thursday and read like this: "Those were two people with nothing in common other than eyes for talent and for tactics that would work. Bud was befuddled by Burns' fondness for chasing a small ball around a pasture to put it in a hole, and Burns couldn't believe that Bud enjoyed hiding in the weeds on a freezing Minnesota morning to shoot a bird." But, in football, those minds meshed, Reusse wrote.
I enjoyed the writing by Klobuchar through the years, and I enjoyed listening to Burnsie as he cackled his way through interviews that were more entertaining than anything a stand-up comedian could produce. They were two of the joys of newspapering and of sports in Minnesota. We were lucky to have them both.
Sports shorts
Some Princeton High School athletes, and former PHS athletes, have come up with some good performances lately. The PHS boys golf team has been winning meet after meet, with a number of different players on the team shooting in the 70s. On May 1 the team won a meet at the Vintage Golf Course in Staples with a score of 309 that gave them the team win in a tiebreaker. Michael Angstman led with a 75, which was third overall. Two days later they won an invitational meet at Cambridge with a 315, 19 strokes ahead of the second-place team as Luke Dufner led Princeton with a 78, a stroke behind the iindividual winner. Then the team won a Mississippi 8 meet at Becker on May 6, shooting a 315 that was 21 strokes better than second-place Cambridge. Jacob Patnode led with a 76 that was good for first overall, teammate Noah Temp shooting a 78 that got him a tie for second. Today (Friday) the team is playing at Grand National in Hinckley, the site of the upcoming section meet . . . The Gustavus Adolphus baseball team is 24-4 so far and ranked No. 2 in the Midwest region of Division III. The Gusties split a doubleheader with No. 5 Northwestern, St. Paul, on Wednesday and PHS grad Damon Rademacher got the save in a 1-0 win, his third save of the season. More impressively, Rademacher is having a breakout year as the team's closer. He has a 6-0 record, an unusually high number for a reliever, including a four-inning win. His other stats are off the charts. His ERA is 0.41, with only one earned run in the 22 innings he has pitched in 14 appearances. He's given up only 10 hits, has struck out 30 (12.5 strikeouts per nine innings) and opposing batters are hitting only .135 against him. It seems to me he's a shoo-in for all-conference honors in the MIAC. Gustavus is in playoffs this weekend . . . Two athletes from the tennis team at St.Catherine University in St. Paul were recently named all-conference in the MIAC. Bri Dorr and sister Kelsey Dorr were named all-conference as a doubles team, and Kelsey was named all-conference as a singles player. Bri, a fifth-year player because of the extra year granted athletes by the NCAA because of the pandemic, was also all-conference in doubles as a freshman with a different teammate. Kelsey, a sophomore, was notified this week that she will advance in singles play to the Division III national tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn., in two weeks. She ended the season ranked No. 6 in the Midwest region. As a doubles team the sisters were ranked No. 8 in the region. There are four regions in the country . . . And then there are the Minnesota Twins, now the team with the worst record in the major leagues (12-23) after being swept in a three-game series by the division-leading Chicago White Sox. They can't get hits with runners in scoring position, getting only five in more than 20 chances in the three games, two of the hits only advancing a runner from second base to third. They left 12 runners on base in a 4-2 loss Thursday and have now posted a horrible 7-21 record in their last 28 games after a 5-2 start to the season. What else is there to say? A few days ago they blew a lead that would have gotten them to four games out of the division lead and ow it's 10 . . . Former Mississippi 8 school St. Michael-Albertville, with an ever-increasing enrollment, is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A baseball, Chisago Lakes is No. 7 in 3A (Princeton's class) and Foley is No. 1 in 2A.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
May 24, 1956 - Princeton got only one hit (by Johnson) in a 5-3 loss to Orrock in town team baseball.
May 25, 1961 - Lyle Anderson won the mile run at the District 17 meet with a time of 4:59 . . . The PHS golf team won the first-ever Rum River Conference meet. Jerry Sandberg (no score listed) was medalist.
May 19, 1966 - Dennis Minks pitched a 5-hitter and struck out 10 in a 5-3 PHS win over the Onamia baseball team.
May 26, 1971 - Paul Giel, former U of M football and baseball star who played in the major leagues, was the speaker at the PHS athletic banquet . . . Princeton won the District 16 track meet, the first district title for PHS since 1951 when the basketball team won. Mark Blaske won the 100 (:10.4) and 220 (:22.8), Art Carter won the 440 (:50.3) and Bruce Nick won the high hurdles.
May 26, 1976 - Dan Johnson won the 100, 220 and 440 as Princeton won the Rum River Conference track meet . . . John Kapsner, Stu Remus, Tom Hoffman and Curt Jenson were all-conference in baseball.
May 21, 1981 - Todd Dery was co-medalist with a 76 at the Rum River Conference golf meet . . . Steve Wankel drove in three runs in a 7-5 win over Foley that gave Princeton an undefeated conference season, the first in the Rum River since 1975 . . . Doug Burns won the 1,600-meter run by 16 seconds and the 3,200 by 36 seconds at the Rum River track meet.
May 15, 1986 - Jay Perbix was medalist with a 76 as Princeton won the Rum River team title in golf . . . Ward Thompson won the 100, 200 and long jump as the Tigers placed second in the Rum River track meet. He was the first PHS triple winner since Jim Bowden in 1976.
May 16, 1991 - The PHS softball team tied for the conference softball title with Cambridge, posting a 7-1 record . . . Leading 4-0, the PHS baseball team lost 6-5 to Sauk Rapids in eight innings, thus missing out on a tie for the Rum River title.. Zac Miller had a three-run triple.
May 16, 1996 - Princeton beat North Branch 2-0 to tie for the conference softball title. Erin Gunderson pitched the shutout . . .The girls golf team won the Rum River golf title for the fourth straight year. Lu Schwochert led with an 86 . . .The Princeton Panthers beat Sartell 14-10 in a non-league game as Brian Dorr homered twice and drove in six runs.
May 17, 2001 - Matt Anderson won the high jump, long jump and and triple jump in a quadrangular track meet at Mora . . . The softball team won three games by shutouts - 1-0 over Chisago Lakes, 1-0 over Buffalo and 2-0 over North Branch, Shannon Miller (10-4, 0.59 ERA) beating Chisago Laks and North Branch, and Kris VanHooser (2-1, 0.00 ERA) beating Buffalo . . . Stacy Lonn won the discus, shot put and pole vault, and ran on a winning relay team, and Kaitlin Smith won the 400 and 1,600 and was second in the shot put and discus as PHS won a Rum River quadrangular.
May 11, 2006 - Jesse Donner drove in the winning run in the ninth inning of a 9-8 win over Jimmy's of Sauk Rapids after the Princeton Panthers trailed 6-1 in the eighth inning. Curt Wilson drove in four runs in the game, the season opener . . . The first year of being a part of the new Mississippi 8 Conference was coming to a close for PHS with a winning rate of about 25 percent in the three seasons. The Rum River Conference was about to cease to exist as only four teams would be left when Foley decided to leave, leaving only Milaca, Mora, Pine City and new member Zimmerman.
May 19, 2011 - Dan Voce drove in the winning run in a 6-5 win over Big Lake for the PHS baseball team as Brennen Godeen pitched the complete-game win . . . Brendan Carlson shot an 83 to lead Princeton on its home course as the team placed seventh among M8 golf teams.
May 19, 2016 - Jack Southard shot a 74 on his home course to tie for second as the Tigers were fifth among the M8 teams that day . . . The PHS baseball team (6-11, 3-7 in the M8) beat Hermantown 10-0 as Sam Larson got the win and Gehrig Scheffel pitched a scoreless inning of relief, Scheffel, Lucas Voce and Derek Abrahamson each getting two hits.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.