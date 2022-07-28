Relay for Life event coming to Princeton

Cancer patients have been some of the most vulnerable during the fight against COVID-19. By having the opportunity to support the Relay for Life of Mille Lacs County online it allows everyone-including cancer patients, survivors and caregivers-to safely join with others. The Relay for Life of Mille Lacs County joins others across Minnesota in fundraising for a great cause.
The American Cancer Society Mille Lacs County Relay for Life will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds in Princeton. There will be two events. One is for walkers, the other will be a drive through. Opening ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at the bandstand. Luminaries will be lined up with a walking path to follow. Walking is from 7-8:30 p.m. Gates will be open from 8:30-10 p.m. for driving through.
Registration for teams, walkers and survivors begins at 6 p.m. There will be a lunch served with free will donations. There is a special booth for survivors.
To become a participant and join a team, register at Relayforlife.org/MilleLacs. Be a volunteer, participant, start a team, join a team. All are needed.
A cancer survivor dinner will also be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dinner and program at 6 p.m. This is for survivors and their caregivers.
For more information, Contact Char Kramersmeier at 763-639-2220 or charsweb@q.com.
