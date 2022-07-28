 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Relay for Life event coming to Princeton

  • 0

Cancer patients have been some of the most vulnerable during the fight against COVID-19. By having the opportunity to support the Relay for Life of Mille Lacs County online it allows everyone-including cancer patients, survivors and caregivers-to safely join with others. The Relay for Life of Mille Lacs County joins others across Minnesota in fundraising for a great cause.

The American Cancer Society Mille Lacs County Relay for Life will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds in Princeton. There will be two events. One is for walkers, the other will be a drive through. Opening ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at the bandstand. Luminaries will be lined up with a walking path to follow. Walking is from 7-8:30 p.m. Gates will be open from 8:30-10 p.m. for driving through.

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK