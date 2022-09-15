Register for backyard fruit growing and preserving workshop

Here’s your opportunity to learn how to grow backyard fruit and preserve it for later enjoyment. You can do this at a Backyard Fruit Growing and Preserving Workshop on Saturday, September 24th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Sapsucker Farms located between Mora and Henriette at 2752 – 215th Ave, Mora, MN 55051.
Annie Klodd, University of Minnesota Extension Educator, will discuss how to grow strawberries, raspberries, tart cherries, and blueberries to last the winter. She will also cover how to overcome the major limiting factors including soil preparation, rabbit/deer exclusion, watering, and pollination.
Dianne Patras, University of Minnesota Extension Chisago County Master Gardener, and Certified Food Preservation Consultant will cover how to preserve fruits and vegetables. She will cover the boiling water bath and pressure canner canning methods, freezing, and drying.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and fruit treats. There is no fee, but donations will be appreciated to cover expenses. The Kanabec County Master Gardeners will have handouts at an information table. The workshop is being sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension Committee and Master Gardeners and Sapsucker Farms.
Pre-registration is highly recommended by September 20th by contacting the Kanabec County Coordinator’s office at 320-679-6440 or email: coordinator@co.kanabec.mn.us
