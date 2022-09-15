 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Register for backyard fruit growing and preserving workshop

  • 0

Here’s your opportunity to learn how to grow backyard fruit and preserve it for later enjoyment. You can do this at a Backyard Fruit Growing and Preserving Workshop on Saturday, September 24th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Sapsucker Farms located between Mora and Henriette at 2752 – 215th Ave, Mora, MN 55051.

Annie Klodd, University of Minnesota Extension Educator, will discuss how to grow strawberries, raspberries, tart cherries, and blueberries to last the winter. She will also cover how to overcome the major limiting factors including soil preparation, rabbit/deer exclusion, watering, and pollination.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK