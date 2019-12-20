In a few days my 78th Christmas will have come and gone and that gave me pause this morning.
I don't mean that it makes me special. It's a long, long, long way from a record. But it made me stop and think.
It's 30 more Christmases than my father got to experience. He died at age 48, thus making our family's Christmas a little less joyful in 1963. It's 10 fewer than the 88 Christmases my mother was around for, she passing away in 2000 a few days before Christmas, tinging our Christmas with sadness, but also some happiness for a life well lived.
Christmas has changed so much since my first one in 1942 when I was only a few months old and wasn't aware of what was going on.
An example of those changes came last week when I heard someone refer to a holiday tree. — a holiday tree, not a Christmas tree. It's a Christmas tree, not a holiday tree! In the process of trying to be politically correct, people are making fools of themselves.
Remember when school choirs would give Christmas concerts? It was wonderful to hear Christmas music being sung by the good choirs that Princeton High School has produced through the years. You appreciated the hard work that went into those concerts, as well as the talent. But, no more.
Those concerts would come a few days before Christmas vacation. But we don't have that anymore either. Now it's winter break, or some such thing.
I do understand that Christmas isn't the same for everyone, nor are the traditions. But luckily for us, not all of what Christmas used to be has disappeared.
On Tuesday as we came back to Princeton after watching a grandchild play hockey in Blaine, the driver said, "Let's get some Christmas music on." He switched the radio to 107.9 on the FM dial and there it was: "I'm Dreaming Of A White Christmas" by, of course, Bing Crosby. And more Christmas music was listened to as we continued the drive to Princeton, that station quite a few years ago beginning to play Christmas music immediately after Thanksgiving.
One thing I miss is listening to Christmas songs in downtown Princeton. There used to be a sound system, compliments of the Retail Merchants Association, over which you could hear Christmas music as you walked, perhaps through a light snowfall, the last few days before Christmas. We still do have the street decorations, something that began in the 1980s, and that's a welcome sight.
For many families, even with the proliferation of artificial trees, there is the tradition of buying or cutting a Christmas tree and then decorating it, sometimes with ornaments that have been passed down for decades within a family. Many of us remember the trees of our childhood, perhaps sitting in an otherwise dark room with angel hair around the blue lights, giving off a glow that was a once-a-year thing.
It's also a time for sending Christmas cards or Christmas letters, something I look forward to each year as newborns come into the world. Those cards are a link of sorts to people who you don't see enough of through the year, or maybe even years.
It's also a time for purchasing and wrapping presents, along with standing in lines to get to the register. (I know, many of you now shop online and you don't stand in line as do the people who still go to stores.) Budgets also get stretched this time of year. But then you watch a child rip apart the carefully-wrapped packages, see the smile on their face, and you don't worrry about the budget, at least until the credit card bills arrive.
Church programs aren't for everyone but, for those who enjoy them, it's a tradition that has been around for decades and decades. I'll admit to not wanting to do the memorization required but it had to be done. Parents may wince if a child forgets the words but grandparents generally smile, even if a grandchild struggles to remember the assigned words or song.
Christmas, for many, is attending church on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day as the Christmas story unfolds once again. And, on those same days, phone calls are part of the tradition for some, the advent of cellphones making it easier to make those calls than back in the days when you had to reach an operator first. It's a time of year when you have thoughts of family members and friends, some of whom are hundreds or thousands of miles away, perhaps some who you haven't seen for years. You wish those absences could be different but that's not reality. And you hope for good things in the coming year for those friends and relatives.
My memories drift back today to the first few Christmases I remember at a little town in southwestern Minnesota: Decorating the tree, the church program, the sacrifices by our parents to come up with presents for an ever-growing family, the cranberry dessert that became a staple of our family's Christmas, the program we kids put together years later for our parents at home on Christmas Eve.
We came to the Princeton area in 1953, made new friends, and were treated royally by members of the congregation where my father was pastor. As the years went by all seven of us kids began our own families and for years we got together for Christmas, something that sadly doesn't happen anymore as our extended families have gotten larger and we're spread around the U.S.. We send cards but, as I grow older, I long for those days when we were all together for a few hours.
Those are some of my thoughts as I contemplate another Christmas that is perilously close to being my 80th. They say you can't live in the past but the memories of Christmases past just won't go away. I'll get to be with grandchildren and their parents next week on Christmas Eve and that will make for a good Christmas.
Here's hoping you and yours have a Christmas that is good.
SPORTS SHORTS
It was nice last weekend to hear the voice of former WQPM sports guy Jim Erickson as he did the play-by-play for a couple Minnesota Wild games on the radio. He also did the same on one of the televised Prep Bowl football games earlier. He's as good as there is in Minnesota. Too bad our somewhat-local station doesn't have him doing Princeton sports anymore . . . The Princeton boys basketball team is off to a 4-2 start and averaging 85.5 points a game while giving up an average of 77. The team, which shot 42% on three-pointers in an 89-84 win over Hermantown on Tuesday, is taking an average of 29 threes a game. Hermantown was 20 of 25 on free throws while Princeton was only 12 for 23. But Hermantown shot only 27% on its 22 three-pointers. That win came despite 34 points from a Hermantown player who is set to be a preferred walk-on at UMD. The team is shooting 59.8% on two-point tries for the season, 32.8 % on threes. Four players are averaging in double figures: Cody Miller 16.7, Tate Laabs 15.5, Hadyn Stay 13.5, Jake Bebeau 10.7, and Kody Alickson (9.7) and Manny Flicek (9.3) are close . . . Remember when the Rusty Skates boys hockey games between Cambridge and Princeton were knock-down-drag-out battles? That's changed dramatically, Princeton getting a 13-0 win on Tuesday after one-sided wins in each of the past two seasons. Jack Southard, back from an injury, had 3 goals and 2 assists; Cade Pazdernik had 3 goals and an assist; Dylan Cook had 2 goals and 6 assists; and Cam Jensen had 2 goals and 3 assists. For the girls hockey team Amelia Smith has had two 3-goal games recently. . . When Princeton and Cambridge play each other in boys basketball the Tigers will have to try to slow down Henry Abraham, a senior guard who had 50 points and 13 three-pointers in a 85-70 win over Chanhassen last Saturday . . . The Vikings, hopefully headed for a playoff spot, won a game on grass against San Diego last Sunday. Why is that news? The team was 0-3 on grass this season going into that game, 9-1 on artificial turf. Minnesota is 67-104-2 on grass fields since 1982 when they began playing in the Metrodome. Some say that's just a fluke but it's a fact that the Vikings haven't done well on grass fields.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Dec. 25, 1959 - Princeton lost 60-38 to Osseo as Delano Peterson and Jim Knutson each scored seven points.
Dec. 24, 1964 - Steve Meixell stayed undefeated (12-0) in a 29-13 win over Monticello. Jim Lee and Dave Johnson had pins.
Dec. 24, 1969 - Jerry Bergeron scored 20 points in a 62-55 win over Mora and he had 18 and Mark Jacobs 21 in a 66-58 win over Minneapolis Southwest . . . Princeton beat Cambrdge in wrestling, 27-16, as Gerhard Bergmann and Dennis Alickson had pins.
Dec. 26, 1974 - Keith Julson and Mike Kapsner were named to the St. Cloud Times all-area football team. . . Scott Erickson had 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 41-39 win over Elk River, and Keith Julson had 13 rebounds.
Dec. 28, 1979 - John Herman got an upset win at 167, a win by Kevin Gerrard followed and Jeff Winkelman and Dorren Woodiwiss won by pin in a 38-20 win over Pine City . . . Princeton beat Golden Valley in basketball as Todd Knutson had 13 points and 20 rebounds, Don Andrews had 20 points and Les Nelson 14 points.
Dec. 27, 1984 - Jeff Murray, Brad Groebner and Dan Voce each had two goals in an 8-0 win over Pine City . . . Tom Blomberg (25 points, 20 rebounds) and Jay Bekius (19 points, 13 rebounds) led Princeton to a 60-53 win over Pine City.
Dec. 28, 1989 - The hockey team lost to Cambridge 5-4 as Dan Olson and Curt Wilson each scored two goals . . . Rachel Brown scored 14 points as Princeton lost 43-37 to Milaca. Kris Bottema had 12 rebounds.
Dec. 29, 1994 - The boys basketball team beat St. Paul Homboldt on the opening night of the Princeton tournament, 39-34. Chad Olson had 15 points . . . Sandy Thompson had 12 points as the girls team lost 52-33 to Chisago Lakes.
Dec. 24, 1999 - The boys basketball team beat Pine City 56-49 and lost 52-48 to Cambridge. In the Pine City game Ian McVey had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Derrick Weissenfluh and David Myers each had 13 points . . . The girls hockey team beat Fridley 4-0 as Rachel Martin got the shutout and Ryane Miller had two goals.
Dec. 23, 2004 - Matt Jensen (145) had five pins for the week to run his record to 14-2, with 13 of the wins coming by pin . . . The boys basketball team beat Sauk Rapids and Dassel-Cokato to remain undefeated at 5-0. Scott Roehl averaged a double-double in the five games with 18.2 points and 11.6 rebounds.
Dec. 24, 2009 - The wrestling team trailed Big Lake 30-0 but rallied for a 34-33 win, heavyweight Josh Linder getting a pin in the final match for the win . . . The boys hockey team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Coon Rapids 5-4, and tied Sauk Rapids 3-3 on a late goal by Ryne Grove.
Dec. 25, 2014 - The boys hockey team beat Sauk Rapids 3-2 as Justin Carlson got the game-winning goal . . . The girls basketball team got off to a 5-0 start, beating Foley 68-39 as Jenna Doyle had 19 points, and beating Zimmerman 83-49 as Hayley Sandin had 17 . . . The boys basketball team beat Zimmerman in overtime, 77-75, as Brady Peterson scored 34 points.
Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the Princeton area for 52 years.
