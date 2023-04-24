(With comments from many about the 80-degree days last week that wiped out a near-record amount of snow in just four days, followed by a snowstorm that covered the landscape again when Sunday morning rolled around, followed by two warm days that got rid of that snow, and now a bunch of cold days with temps in the 40s and rain that is making the flood situation worse, I thought a gentle reminder was in order for those who said we had never seen anything like this. The column below was written after the weather the third week in April of 2003 pulled a fast one on this area. See if you remember what it was like for a few days back then. The headline is the same that ran with that 20-year-old — almost to the day — column. History repeated itself.)
"Why do we live here?" Why do we live here?"
It was Wednesday night of last week and someone had just repeated those words in a conversation about the weather.
On Monday of last week fans of the Princeton High School baseball team sat in the stands at Solheim Veterans Field and watched their team win a game with the temperature, even late in the day, hovering just above 80 after it climbed to 88 that afternoon of April 14.
We knew it wouldn't last - the weather forecasters had told us so — and it didn't. But even those of us who have lived in Minnesota all or most of our lives weren't prepared for what followed.
It was nice enough Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon.Then it began to cloud up a bit, although the temperature was decent for an afternoon in April.
Wednesday morning it was windy and much cooler. And just a few hours later, the roads were almost impassable. Vehicles were in the ditch and power lines were down, either with the weight of the sleet that turned into ice, or because a tree had fallen on the lines. Power outages were reported all over east central Minnesota and schools were closed early.
And then it began to rain Thursday and rained, off and on, for parts of the next four days. Ditches in the countryside, with the ice melting, and the rain falling, began to fill with water. Water began seeping into Riverside Park and those campers who had taken up residence there began to pull out, one daringly staying longer than others. Part of the golf course was flooded. (As is the case today in 2023.)
Thursday morning I answered the phone and someone with an Eastern accent said, "You made it. You're on the national news."
What kind of crackpot, I wondered, was I talking to. The guy finally identified himself as a friend from Boston. He said he had just seen a picture on the Weather Channel of a car in the ditch at Princeton Minn., and he wanted to know if it was true.
Yes, I answered, it's true. There are cars in the ditch all over the place, courtesy of the ice. There were power lines down and there was ice to be shoveled.
"Why do you guys live there?" was my friend's question.
I reminded him that Boston had a 27-inch snowstorm in February when Minnesota, in the middle of a second straight mild winter, hadn't had that much all winter. And even though he was kidding about living in Minnesota, I reminded him that it wasn't that easy to just pull up stakes and go somewhere else.
He laughed and admitted fans had gone to a Red Sox game in Boston a couple days earlier with mittens, scarves, jackets and hats as part of nearly everyone's attire.
We really did have an easy winter and there has been a little snow in April, I said, a year after we had 20 inches in in April. There were very few stretches of real cold weather (in 2003).
Today, six days after the sleet, the sun is shining brightly, the temperature is supposed to soar to at least 60, and the bugs are even out, a co-worker saying there were flies in the air yesterday and that the ticks are already out. So, in a week's time. we've gone from a temp near 90, to an ice storm, to four days of little sun and off-and-on rain, to a nice day that gives us all hope for a nice spring.
What is the answer to the question about why we live here? I'm not really sure, although we're fond of answering by saying we like the change of seasons. Some say we're foolish and some say we're hardy. Of course, if you put those words together, it comes out as foolhardy.
My answer would be that most of us actually like Minnesota, even if people from other states can't understand that, or if we can't do a better job of explaining it.
Then again, the mosquitoes will soon be among us. What kind of tune will we be singing then?
SPORTS SHORTS
At least the Minnesota Twins are off to a good start with an 11-8 record that leads the Central Division, although the last five games, with a 1-4 record and some blowout losses, is somewhat remindful of other years, those four losses going to the Yankees and Red Sox after the team won two in Yankee Stadium. The starting pitching has been near the top of the major leagues to this point and that's a good thing because after Thursday's loss in Boston the team was hitting only .225, 25th among the 30 teams in the majors. For example, team leaders Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa haven'tdone much to this point, Buxton striking out 10 times consecutively at one stretch. The average has to improve and maybe it will when injured payers return . . . Cooper Drews, the all-time leader in basketball scoring at PHS, is being recruited by a number of schools, not just in Minnesota. But, according to his father Sam, he plans to play only football in college even though a couple of high-profile colleges have offered to let him play both football and basketball. He put up good numbers as the PHS quarterback and that's where his interests lie, his father told me . . . You may have seen a story recently in the StarTribune about Kelsey Steinhagen being the only female coach in Big Ten men's basketball. She is married to Chet Steinhagen, son of PHS grads Janet (Rogde) and Pete Steinhagen and is an assistant coach for the Gophers. She was an All-American player at Stout. Chet played on the male scout team that was prevalent during the playing time of Lindsay Whalen at Minnesota and his mother Janet played on the 1976-77 women's team at the U. An aside: Janet Steinhagen and Pat Tierney have joined Pete as an usher at Minnesota Twins games. Tierney was an athlete at PHS as were both Steinhagens . . . Kelsey Dorr, a 2019 PHS grad who is a tennis player at St. Catherine University in St Paul, was named the MIAC tennis player of the week for the second time in three weeks this week. St. Kate's played MIAC power Gustavus Adolphus (ranked 30th in Division 3) last Sunday and Dorr and her partner Sofia Walker rallied to beat the Gusties' No. 1 doubles team and then Dorr beat the No. 1 Gustavus singles player, 6-4 and 6-2. The St. Kate's coach noted that Dorr is ranked regionally in both singles and doubles . . . Unless you count playing on a frozen slough in the 1950s in a Sherburne County pasture, with our boots serving as the goals, I have never played organized hockey. Still, I can't understand some penalties. With the Gophers leading 2-1 in the NCAA title game, a freshman who is one of the country's top players, took a penalty that helped Quinnipiac score the tying goal with three minutes to go in a 2-1 game and the Gophers lost 3-2 10 seconds into the overtime. Someone as knowledgable about hockey as Lou Nanne (former Gopher) said there should have been no penalty, or one player for each team. But the fact remained that the Gopher player should have skated away at such a crucial time of the game. Maybe Minnesota could have won despite struggling in that final period.
SPORTS MEMORIES
(Note: There are two weeks worth of Sports Memories.)
April 11,1963 - Lyle Anderson and Marv Top were elected co-captains for the PHS track team. Both were district champions the previous year, Anderson in the mile run and Top in the high jump. Top later finished second in that event at the region meet.
April 10, 1968 - The announcement of the new Rum River Conference for the fall of 1968 brought with it full schedules for varsity, JV and ninth-grade teams, replacing the hit-and-miss method used previously . . . Tom Miller, Jim Rajala and Tom Enger, all baseball players, decided to also give track a try . . . St. Cloud track coach Bob Tracey was announced as the speaker for the Chamber of Commerce athletic banquet.
April 12, 1973 - Princeton lost 3-2 to St. Francis in the PHS baseball opener as Pete Steinhagen and Pete Teigen pitched four innings apiece . . . Craig Lincoln, a bronze medalist in diving at the Olympics, was announced as the speaker for the Chamber of Commerce athletic banquet.
April 13, 1978 - Jeff Storlie and Mark Tadych were the pitchers as Princeton lost 4-3 to Cambridge in the PHS baseball opener . . . A women's fast-pitch softball team sent out a call for players as it was being formed.
April 14, 1983 - Chris Williams of the U.S.S. swim club in Princeton, placed sixth in the breaststroke in his age group at the state meet . . . Troy Davis and Greg Sather were all-conference in hockey. Davis had 31 points, eclipsing the record of 27 by Jason Boser two years earlier.
April 14, 1988 - Chris Klinghagen had two of Princeton's three hits in a 3-0 loss to Rocori . . . The first-ever PHS boys tennis team was practicing with Dwight Carlson as coach. Girls tennis began thenext fall.
April 15, 1993 - Jeremy Snow hit a two-run homer but Princeton lost 6-5 to Minneapolis Edison in the PHS baseball opener . . . Chris Flaten and Travis Leonard were all-conference in hockey. Flaten, despite an injury, led the scoring with 31 points . . . Corrine Lundell struck out 12 in a 6-0 softball win over Buffalo.
April 9, 1998 - The PHS softball team began the season 2-1, beating Chisago Lakes 10-1 and then splitting with Duluth East as Erin Gunderson pitched a one-hitter and struck out 12 in a 4-0 win.
April 10, 2003 - All-conference in hockey were Karl Larsen, Kevin Englund Joey Bacon and Charlie Ross. Bacon's team-leading 64 points eclipsed the record of 56 by Chris Opskar in 1994-95 . . . Tom Peterson and Jim Kiloran, retired teachers from Princeton, recorded a hole in one on the same course in Florida two days apart. It was the third for Peterson, the first for Kiloran. Peterson won the senior championship at the course, The Links, a few days later, adding to his list of club championships at Princeton.
April 18, 1963 - The Princeton women's softball team was to meet at Fett's Cafe. Anyone interested was to contact Frances Howard or Margaret Kelley.
April 17, 1968 - In the important game of the Rum River Conference baseball race in 1967, Princeton's Art Skarohlid beat Elk River's Tom Ostby. Now both college freshmen, Skarohlid pitched two innings for Bemidji State and gave up a run, and Ostby pitched a no-hitter for Gustavus Adolphus.
April 20, 1978 - Freshman Shelly Beals set a school record of 12:56 in the two-mile run, 17 seconds better than the previous record by Amy Furman . . . The PHS baseball team beat Mora 11-7 as Dave Wankel drove in three runs and Paul Angstman two . . . Sean Woodiwiss won both weight events in a triangular at the St Francis track . . . The Rum River Golf Club opened April 22.
April 21, 1983 - Tom Peterson was head coach for both the goys and girls golf teams, with 39 out for the two teams. Six letterwinners were back for the boys team, including all-conference selections Jeff Swanson and Greg Braford.
April 21, 1988 - The first-ever boys tennis team lost 7-0 to both Pine City and Chisago Lakes . . . Freshman Troy Anderson shot a 37 as the boys golf team beat Foley by 50 strokes. The girls won by 59 strokes over Foley as juniors Judy Bornholdt and Karen Bromberg each shot a 46.
April 22, 1993 - Corrine Lundell shut out Grand Rapids in softball and Lundell, Janelle Gerth and Joleen Schirra homered in a 20-4 win, Lundell's inside-the-parker reported as traveling 250 feet in the air . . . Brian Mismash won the 100, 200 and long jump in a triangular meet at Chisago Lakes . . . Jeremy Hennessey recorded a win and save for PHS baseball in seventh-inning wins over Pine City and Milaca.
April 17, 1998 - Tony Stay, Brian Julson and Dan Patnode homered for PHS in the baseball opener, a 19-3 win over North Branch. Paul Deglmann got the win.
April 17, 2003 - PHS grads Dane Larsen and Luke Bakken were both contributing for the Waldorf Community College baseball team in Iowa. Larsen was starting in left field and hitting .340 as the leadoff hitter and Bakken had 18 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched in the early part of the season . . . Travis Stay pitched a one-hit 13-0 baseball win over Foley as Dan Patnode and Matthew Davis each drove in three runs.
(Luther Dorr compiled these items, is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years), and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
