After the euphoria last week following Byron Buxton's home run display in three spring games, the two long homers by Miguel Sano and homers by newcomer Alex Correa, the real story for the Minnesota Twins will be — what's new? — the pitching.
A last-minute trade with San Diego brought a new starter to the team, and cost the Twins the services of steady reliever Taylor Rogers on Thursday, but a look at the proposed starting rotation before that trade shows what Twins fans may have to endure during the 2022 season.
Joe Ryan, the first Minnesota rookie pitcher to start on Opening Day in 50 years, was OK in Friday's delayed opener, a 2-1 loss to Seattle after he gave up a two-run homer in the first inning, but his 2021 stats, and those of the others projected as starters, won't scare any opponents this season,
Those five pitchers, without the addition of the new guy from San Diego who had a .500 record with an lofty ERA, were a combined 15-23 last season and had an ERA of more than 4.05 or higher, one with an ERA of 6.06 to go along with a 2-9 record.
Ryan, with 26 innings of pitching under his belt in the majors, was 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA. Sonny Gray, the team's main acquisition in the off season, was 7-9 with the Reds and had an ERA of 4.19, although he did strike out 10.2 batters per nine innings while giving up 19 homers in 135 innings. Twins rookie Bailey Ober was 3-3 with an ERA of 4.19 and struck out 96 batters in 92 innings with the Twins. Dylan Bundy was 2-9 with the Angels, had a lofty ERA of 6.06 and has a lifetime batting average of .319 against him. And Chris Archer, who showed promise early in his career with the Rays before going to the Pirates, pitched 19 innings last season with the Rays after not pitching at all in 2020, is 16-17 the last five years, and is 61-81 for his career with a 4.66 ERA.
The addition of Chris Paddack from San Diego may help. He was 7-7 with an ERA of 5.07 in 2021 and reliever Emilio Pagan, also a part of the trade that saw the Twins lose outfielder Brent Rooker, had an ERA of 4.83 last season and gave up 20 homers in only 83 innings for San Diego,
OK,so those are last year's stats and this year may bring better performances. But the 2021 figures from those new pitchers don't look very good. Kenta Maeda, a surprise performer for the team in 2020 after coming from the Dodgers, is likely out for the year with an injury and the team's best pitcher in 2021 (Michael Pineda - 9-8 record, ERA of 3.62) was let go by the Twins and is pitching for division rival Detroit.
Yes, the addition of Correa, an All-Star with the Astros should help. He had 26 homers and drove in 92 runs for Houston. He's one of the best at his position. And Gio Urshela, who came in a trade with the Yankees, homered in the loss to Seattle Friday and may add some punch to the lineup, along with Gary Sanchez (23 homers, .204 batting average in 2021) who came with Urshela in the trade with the Yankees.
But it's the same old thing with the Twins - using retread pitchers and hoping for different results. Maybe it will work out — sometimes a change of scenery puts a new spin on a player's career. Let's hope so if you're a Twins fan. But the scenario looks all too familiar.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Second week in March
March 13, 1962 - Lee Matthewman (629) and Margaret Olson (506) had the high series at the two Princeton bowling establishments. Tom Peterson (257) and Hazel Hamann (216) had the high games.There were 20 leagues at the two establishments.
March 16, 1967 - Bob Backlund finished as the runner-up in the 175-pound class at the state wrestling tournament. The loss broke a string of 25 straight wins . . . Don McAlpine and Tom Enger were chosen captains for the 1967-68 basketball team.
March 15, 1972 - Bob Hedenstrom was selected to the all-conference basketball team. He averaged 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds . . . The JV basketball team finished at 6-12 with Greg Angstman leading the scoring.
March 17, 1977 - Michelle Ziegler won the all-around, vault and uneven parallel bars at region competition in Grand Rapids to advance to state . . . The girls basketball team was 14-5 for the regular season but then lost 39-31 to Forest Lake in the subregion with 36 turnovers. Forest Lake then won the subregion title by 30 points . . . Goalie Brian Peterson had three shutouts as the Freichels' Super Valu bantam hockey team won an in- house tournament in Elk River.
March 18,1982 - Princeton State Bank won the city basketball league playoffs, beating Credit Union which had won the title four year in a row. Credit Union won 55-41 in the first game of the double-elimination finals but State Bank won 53-46 in the title game as Dwight Carlson had 17 points for State Bank and Mike Arnold 16 for Credit Union.
March 12, 1987 - After losing 96-95 to St. Cloud Apollo in overtime as Eric Minks scored 34 points on15-for-16 shooting from the floor, the team beat Sauk Rapids 73-65 to clinch third place in the Rum River as Minks had 23 and Scott Kinney 15 . . . The girls lost 73-55 to Grand Rapids in section quarterfinals and finished 15-5. Judy Bornholdt had 15 points, Karry Schimming 13 and Kelly Keen11.
March 12, 1992 - The girls basketball team was upset by Duluth East in section quarterfinals in Duluth, 50-49. and finished 19-4, the school's best record to that point . . .The boys lost 68-52 to North Branch in subsection play, Jason Moulton scoring 24 points after scoring 17 in a 60-56 loss to Rum River champ Cambridge.
March 13, 1997 - The No. 8 seed, Princeton, beat No. 1 Duluth Central 67-66 in the first round of Section 7AA play in Duluth on Jesse James' three-pointer with four seconds remaining in overtime. James had 30 points and 7 rebounds and Chad Carlson 10 points and 8 rebounds. (Editor's note: Your reporter at that time had this to say in his Time Out column for that week: "I was driving home from Duluth Saturday and "Born Too Late" (by the Ponytails, 1958, if you must know) was blasting away on WKLK, Cloquet's oldies station. The song has to do with grander pursuits than basketball but it fit my thoughts about high school basketball perfectly. I'm not so old that I played high school ball when they had a jump ball after every basket, but I did miss the three-point era by quite a few years (27). I wish I hadn't. Quite a few of my shots came from what they call "beyond the arc" today, and point totals of players in the three years before the three-pointer would have been greatly enhanced. Is that good or bad? It's probably good, although one look at free throw percentages today, even in college, make one shudder. And the three-pointer is partly responsible. But it sometimes makes the game interesting in the final minutes. I'll have to be satisfied with threes in open gym . . . and wonder what might have been back in 1956 through1960."
March 13, 2002 - The boys hockey team (21-8) lost 5-4 to Red Wing in overtime at the state tournament, and then lost 3-0 to Orono, but got good reviews for its effort against Red Wing, PHS coach Todd Frederick saying many told him the Red Wing game was the best so far in the tournament . . . The boys basketball team (7-18) advanced to section semifinals with a 69-68 win over Cambridge as Eli McVey scored 23, Tyler Gronli had 17 and Mark Patnode 10.
March 8, 2007 - The girls team lost 53-31 to Becker in section semifinals, shooting only 26%. Katie Loberg led with 10 points and had 770 points to end her sophomore year and 247 blocked shots in 64 games . . . The boys team (17-8) beat Rogers and Monticello but then, as the No 2 seed in the section, lost 71-61 to Big Lake.
March 8, 2012 - PHS heavyweight Josh Linder beat Milaca's Jordan Ahner, a wrestler he had lost to early in the season, at the state wrestling tournament with a pin at 1:06 . . . The PYBA eighth grade team finished third in the state tournament and had a 22-6 record. They lost a one-point game to eventual champion Winona in the third game but went 4-1 at the state tourney.
March 9, 2017 - Eighth-grader Kyle Boeke earned a place at the state wrestling tournament. He placed fifth at 106 pounds. Team captain Tim Bialka finished his senior season with 179 wins, most in school history.
Third week in March
March 15 1962 - The Commercial Club held the annual athletic banquet at South Elementary. Featured speaker was Billy Bye, former U of M star running back and general manager of the Minnesota Vikings. The 1961 Vikings highlight film was shown.
March 23, 1967 - Steve Cartwright led the basketball team in scoring (19.7) and rebounding (13.7). Also averaging in double figures were Tim Enger (12.1) and Art Skarohlid (11.7) Skarohlid led in assists (61 in 20 games) steals (46) and Enger led in free throw percentage (82).
March 15, 1972 - Track coach Jerry Peterson had only four experienced seniors as practice began - Ken Ruis, Dave Pederson, Kevin Gerth and Scott Satterstrom.
March 24, 1977 - Barb Northway, Laurie Peterson and Pati Beck were all-conference in basketball . . . Jim Bowden cleared 6'3" in the high jump and finished second in the annual indoor Outstate track meet . . . Michelle Ziegler placed 7th, 12th and 14th in her three events at state gymnastics.
March 19, 1987 - Chris Williams finished second in the state in the 100-yard breaststroke,swimming a :59.17 in the prelims, He was also seventh in the 200 IM . . . Princeton beat St. Francis in the subsection in overtime, 37-35, on Chris Kreie's jump shot and then lost to Duluth East in section quarterfinals.
March, 20, 1997 - A cold shooting night (31%) hampered the boys basketball team in a 73-60 loss to Cloquet in section semifinals at Hibbing. Cloquet shot 61% and had a 40-30 rebound edge. Jeremy Olson had 20 points and Jesse James 17 for a team that ended 6-18 . . . Erin Gunderson was all-conference in basketball. Captains for the following season were Gunderson, Michelle Warren and Jodi Gerth.
March 21, 2002 - The boys basketball team lost 72-33 to Grand Rapids in the section title game after beating Duluth Denfeld in the semifinal game. Chad DeHart led with 16 points, Mark Patnode had 15 and Paul Burroughs 12. The team started the season 0-12 and finished 8-20.
March 14, 2007 - The boys basketball team lost 71-62 to Big Lake as Jared Berggren scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds. Ryan Fay had 12 points.
March 15, 2012 - Zimmerman beat No. 3 seed Princeton 80-68 in the section quarterfinal game. The Tigers finished 14-12. Zimmerman had 31 made free throws. Joss Jondahl had 23 points, John Jedneak had 19 and Jack Sinkel 13.
March 16, 2017 - The boys basketball team lost 70-56 to Chisago Lakes in a section semifinal game after beating No 3 seed Duluth Denfeld 74-67 in a quarterfinal game. as James Flicek had 21 points and then had 12 in the loss to Chicago Lakes.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.