t's 3:30 on Thursday afternoon of this week and the mercury is hovering around 63 degrees on a beautiful April afternoon.
I should be sitting in the stands at Target Field for the home opener of the Minnesota Twins. It's a perfect afternoon for baseball in Minnesota, something that can't always be said this time of year.
Instead, I'm parked in front of my television set watching a movie about the 1960 capture of Adolf Eichmann, a German officer who was one of the masterminds of the Holocaust that took the lives of six million Jews. (Eichmann was found in Argentina and was put to death in 1962 after a trial in Israel.)
I learned a lot watching the movie even though I'm not much of a watcher of movies on television. But that's what our world has come to these days as we also practice social distancing, some reportedly not leaving their houses for days on end.
So many things are up in the air. Graduation for seniors at Princeton High School is an iffy item at this time, even though it's scheduled for two months from now. That's a rite of passage of those who are seniors and they may be robbed of that night. There are no plans for prom, or for spring band and choir concerts. The high school track is empty, there is no one practicing tennis at the tennis courts, the softball and baseball fields are empty, and there is no high school golf.
It seems that every day I think of something that is not likely to happen this summer or this year. Fireworks for July 4th in Princeton have been canceled, there probably won't be a Memorial Day observance, the Rum River Festival is a victim of the coronavirus outbreak, there are no church services — the list goes on and on and on.
The headlines and the stories are unusual. A dairy in Wisconsin near West Bend is dumping about 30,000 gallons of milk a day as the market has dried up. A Minnesota state trooper stops someone for speeding but ends up giving the driver, a doctor, five of his state-issued N95 masks — and no ticket. Federal relief checks are coming, sooner than expected, but now there's an age limit for kids. A nursing home in Seattle is fined $611,000 because of how the facility handled the coronavirus outbreak.The Minneapolis newspaper runs a "kitchen cheat sheet" for those cooking at home, showing, for example, how to make brown sugar. In a switch of 180 degrees, we're now being told it's a good idea to wear face masks, the opposite of the original advice. And 10 million Americans are suddenly out of work.
More important than missing events, we are missing the day-to-day contacts with friends and neighbors. We can talk on the phone and emailing is at an all-time high. But there are very few in-person conversations and some of them that do happen are from six or more feet away. We can't shake hands, or congratulate someone on a job well done.
Speaking of congratulations, all the people making masks in the Princeton area are to be congratulated. Steph Skarohlid, a former nurse who is a PHS graduate from the 1960s (Steph is a friend —I didn't dare list the year), began making masks awhile back and encouraged others on her Facebook page to join in. When I talked to her today she said the number is up to about 1,000 now, with people dropping them off in bins at Princeton churches Trinity Lutheran and Christ Our Light Catholic. There are bins for finished masks and bins for donated fabric and elastic.
"I don't know how many people are doing it but it's become a grassroots thing," Steph said. "People have been very creative, such as using hair bands."
Six hundred of the masks went to Fairview Hospital in Princeton, some to the police and fire departments, and some to the Elim Home and Caley House. Steph said the project is likely to continue, with husband Art (also a PHS grad) assisting as the deliveryman, or running down needed fabric. It shows that people do band together in times of need, a time when just going to the grocery store is a rare and, for some, a scary occurrence.
We can only do what we can do. For me that means listening to our governor as he and his team try to work through an incredibly tough situation. They don't know all the answers but it appears they're working very hard at trying to find those answers. It's not a time for politics, that's for sure.
On Wednesday I watched the first two and last three innings of the deciding game of the 1991 World Series won by the Twins. Later on, coming upon it by accident on WCCO Radio, I listened to the last half of a 12-inning playoff game with Detroit I attended in 2009 that the Twins won 6-5 in a crazy, crazy back-and-forth game. It filled up a few hours of a stay-at-home day and also reminded me of a saying I heard 20 years ago about baseball (possibly aimed at those who consider baseball taking up too much of a partner's time). It goes like this, in the interest of levity: "Two hot dogs and a beer at a baseball game do, in fact, constitute going out to dinner."
As some of our waistlines grow larger (got to get air in that bike tire) and we deal with the daily reports of increased cases and deaths, laughing a little won't hurt. Neither will banding together to sew masks as some in our area have done. We've got to get through it somehow.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
April 8, 1965 - Roman Zeroth had the best men's bowling series for the week, 577, while Jan Guimont led the women with a 584.
April 8, 1970 - The PHS baseball team didn't have a conference game scheduled until April 23 as it sought to repeat a Rum River title with 14 returning seniors.
April 9, 1975 - A crowd of about 1,200 attended a basketball game at the high school between a Princeton Jaycees team and the world-renowned Red Heads, a traveling women's team that featured some Minnesota players. The Red Heads, with cooperation from the Jaycee team, won 73-51.
April 10, 1980 - There was talk of a hockey conference for the new PHS team. It would include Little Falls, Chisago Lakes, Sauk Rapids, St. Michael-Albertville and Mora. The conference didn't materialize.
April 18, 1985 - Junior Dan Voce who led the PHS hockey team in scoring was named the team's MVP The team's 19-2 record remains the best in school history.
April 12, 1990 - The boys tennis team had junior varsity meets scheduled for its first year . . . Myrl Lovett was chosen outstanding men's bowler at Princeton Lanes and Sandie Madson was chosen outstanding women's bowler.
April 13, 1995 - The PHS baseball team made 12 errors but still managed a 14-13 win over Minneapolis Southwest after trailing 13-6 in the fifth inning. Greg Sliter and Brad Christopher each had three hits.
April 7, 2000 - Amanda Gray was MVP for the girls basketball team and made all-conference. New captains were Jenny Cartwright and Jenny Bartz . . . The girls track team placed a surprise second in the Rum River indoor meet at Blaine. Renee Bartz won the pole vault and triple jump, Jenny Bronson won the 3,200-meter run, and the 4x100 relay team of Jenine Zins, Erin Reilly, Steph Drews and Ann Trunk won . . . Jeremy Werner won the shot put for the boys team with a throw of 52'8".
April 7, 2005 - All-conference in basketball were Tyler Koebnick, Zach Neubauer and Scott Roehl. Roehl had 516 points (19.1 average) and averaged 9.6 rebounds. The team's coach, PHS alum Eric Bjurman, was named coach of the year in Section 4AAA . . . All-conference in boys hockey were Ryan Cross, Danny King, Bryan Osmondson and Brandon Pangerl.
April 8, 2010 - No items found.
April 9, 2015 - Larkin Walter won the 100 hurdles in an outdoor quadrangular at Monticello . . . Shane Fleury was second in the high jump and fourth in the long jump at the Monticello meet.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years) and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
