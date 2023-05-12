The Minnesota Vikings, with Canadian Football League retread Joe Kapp as the starting quarterback, vaulted into national prominence in 1969 when they went 12-2, won their division, and then won the NFC title by beating Cleveland at Met Stadium.
Kapp died last Monday at 85 and columnist Pat Reusse of the StarTribune did a great job of chronicling Kapp's career, noting that the 1969 season ended up making the Vikings the main attraction in town, passing up the Gopher football team and other teams in the Twin Cities. Strib writer Mark Craig wrote a companion piece that told of Kapp's toughness and leadership.
That 1969 season was my first as a season ticket holder, setting me back the princely sum of $40 each for two tickets (one exhibition and seven regular season games) for the right to sit in bleacher seats in the north end zone, often far from the action on the field. Binoculars were dang near a must from that vantage point but the tickets kept me from driving to Mankato, Duluth or Alexandria as some did to watch games on television stations there in an era when games in Bloomington were not always on television in the Twin Cities.
It was an unforgettable year. When the season ended Kapp was presented with the MVP award but he famously turned it down, saying it was a "40 for 60" thing - 40 players for 60 minutes. Reusse quoted defensive tackle Alan Page as saying that was real, "He got things done," Page said.
There are many memories from that season but two stand out for me and I was lucky enough to be there for both, albeit with binoculars that brought the action a little closer. I swear I could at age 27 in 1969 run faster backwards than Kapp could going forward. And his passes were often aptly labeled "wounded ducks," the tight spiral often being not a part of Kapp's repertoire. But he got the job done, although he threw for only 1,695 yards in 14 games the year before in 1968, had 17 interceptions, only 10 touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 58.8.Those stats would be the subject of derision in today's NFL media world.
The first of those two memories came on Sept. 28, 1969, when the Baltimore Colts came to town. The Colts had slipped since the glory days of Johnny Unitas and the Vikings rolled to a 52-14 win that made me glad I had skipped church that day. Kapp threw for 449 yards, more in just one game than a quarter of his yards from the year before, and the team went on to win 12 straight, losing the final regular season game in Atlanta when Kapp barely played. It should be noted that the Minnesota defense, in eight of those 14 games in 1969, gave up fewer than 200 yards, quite a feat for The Purple Eaters that made things easier for the offense.
Anyway, star receiver Gene Washington caught 6 passes for 172 yards that day, one touchdown going 83 yards. His other score came on the opposite end of the field from our seats but I saw it plain as day with the binoculars. When Washington broke the huddle he split out to the left and started waving his hands because no defensive back had gone with him. Kapp noticed the wild waving and threw a touchdown pass to an uncovered receiver.
We went crazy in the stands — we were mopping up on the once-mighty Colts. Running back Dave Osborn from Cando, N. D., not a speedster, caught six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown that day but the enduring memory from that game is watching the uncovered Washington waving to Kapp.
The other memory for me came in the 27-7 win over Cleveland at Met Stadium in the NFC championship game that made the season record 14-2 and followed up a 23-20 win over the Rams at the Met with Kapp scoring the go-ahead touchdown and then Carl Eller tackling Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel for a safety in the nearby north end zone to cement a 23-20 win.
But what sticks in my mind from that day is that Kapp, scrambling away from a pass rush, made an attempt to hurdle All-Pro linebacker Jim Houston instead of heading for the sidelines. Kapp's knee caught Houston in the helmet and knocked him out. There was a hush around the field because Houston wasn't moving and while he was OK, he didn't return to the game. Kapp, a lumbering quarterback, had gotten the better of a very good linebacker and our mittened hands in that January 1970 game applauded him and his teammates when the game ended.
The first of four Super Bowl losses followed and Kapp was soon gone during the next season because of a salary squabble. But records of 3-8-3 in 1967 and 8-6 in 1968 with Kapp at the helm were soon forgotten. His play, and his swagger, in 1969 are legendary today. He remains the only quarterback to take a team to the Rose Bowl (a loss for Cal to Iowa), the Grey Cup in Canada (a loss and a win) and to a Super Bowl.
Kapp later coached at his alma mater of California and one of his assistants was Charlie West, a former Vikings defensive back (1969-1973) who lived near Princeton for a few years and still has the Viking record for punt returns with one of 98 yards. West and I had quite a few conversations about football and I asked him what Kapp was really like. "He was for real," West said. "He was a leader who led by example."
I imagine the legend of Joe Kapp will live on many years for something that happened more than a half century ago.
SPORTS MEMORIES
May 2, 1963 - There were 100 spectators as Milaca edged Princeton by a point in a night track meet here that was the forerunner of the Princeton Invitational. The Princeton Jaycees sponsored the five-team meet. Marv Top set a school record of 5'10" in the high jump. (Top later jumped 6'10" at the U of M and helped the Gophers win the Big Ten meet.)
May 8, 1968 - Sophomore Jim Ossell eagled the par-4 No. 6 hole as he shot a 39 at the Rum River Golf Club . . . Lefty Jim Howard went the distance in a 2-1 win over Foley . . . Jerry Ruis won four events in a 102-25 track win over Cambridge. He won the high jump, long jump, high hurdles and broke the school pole vault record with vault of 11"3 11/4"
May 10, 1973 - Nine records were broken in the Princeton Invitational track meet as Elk River won the meet. Winners for Princeton were Jeff Gardner in the pole vault and sophomore Jim Cartwright in the discus . . . Tim Droogsma shot a 44 to lead Princeton to a win over Foley in an RRC match.
May 11, 1978 - Scott Knoll got eight hits in 12 at-bats but the Tigers lost three straight to St. Francis, North Branch and Pine City . . . Davie Mingo, PHS grad, pitched a 4-0 shutout of Bemidji State for St. Cloud State.
Former PHS teammate Mike Solheim caught and drove in two runs and Mark Enger, a teammate of both, drove in a run. All three were 1974 PHS grads. Mingo's conference ERA was lowered to 1.35 with the shutout.
May 12, 1983 - Princeton beat Foley. Chisago Lakes and St. Francis to stay on top of the RRC at 6-1. Erik Soule got the win over Foley and drove in two runs. Brian Dorr, hitting .484, homered, had 3 doubles and drove in 8 runs in the 3 games. . . Arnold Meier, a senior at PHS, won the 192-pound title in a state freestyle wrestling tournament.
May 12, 1988 - Simon Thielen pitched 5 1/3 innings of shutout relief as Princeton beat St. Peter 5-4 for third place at the Brooklyn Center tournament . . Princeton lost 7-0 to Pine City in the first home meet ever for a PHS boys tennis team . . . George Gerrard had a throw of 156'4" in the discus, only four feet short of Bob Backlund's 1968 record.
May 13, 1993 - St. Cloud Tech beat Princeton 5-0 in the title game of the Sauk Rapids baseball tournament, the Tigers entering the game ranked No. 8 in the state . . . Sheless Davis tied for medalist honors with a97 as Princeton won the Purple Hawk Invitational at Cambridge.
May 7, 1998 - The boys track team won the local Hurni Invitational and had eight first places. Ryan Nguyen won the triple jump and high hurdles . . . The Tiger baseball team, behind the two-hit pitching of Joe Nelson, shut out Chisago Lakes to get PHS back in the conference race.
May 8, 2003 - The PHS baseball team stayed in the RRC race with wins over St. Michael (13-5) and North Branch (7-2). Brian Knoll got the win over St. Michael as Jake Dettmer drove in four runs and Mike Patnode beat North Branch with Matt Bergmann driving in four runs. The team was 1-2 at its invitational tournament won by Brainerd. The Tigers beat Cambridge but lost to Maple Grove and Brainerd, Karl Larsen was 8-for-12 in the three games . . . Tessa Gronli broke a 23-year-old school record of 2:29.7 in the 800 meters by Ruth Blaske in 1980 as Gronli ran a 2:29.
May 8, 2008 - Casey Milesko and Katie Loberg each won two events in the Princeton Track Invitational. Loberg won the high jump and triple jump and was third in the long jump. Milesko won the long jump, the 400-meter dash and was third in the 100-meter dash . . . The doubles teams all won as the boys tennis team beat Rogers 4-3 for its first M8 win of the season. Lucas Pipenhagen and Jimmy Tourville won at No. 1, Nate Hofman and Zach Hill won at No. 2 and Shane Doyle and Joel Ott won at No. 3.
(Luther Dorr, who compiled these items, is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years), and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.