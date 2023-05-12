The Minnesota Vikings, with Canadian Football League retread Joe Kapp as the starting quarterback, vaulted into national prominence in 1969 when they went 12-2, won their division, and then won the NFC title by beating Cleveland at Met Stadium.

Joe Kapp

Dave Osborn (41), Bill Brown (30) pass-block for Joe Kapp (11) in this 1969 photo.

Kapp died last Monday at 85 and columnist Pat Reusse of the StarTribune did a great job of chronicling Kapp's career, noting that the 1969 season ended up making the Vikings the main attraction in town, passing up the Gopher football team and other teams in the Twin Cities. Strib writer Mark Craig wrote a companion piece that told of Kapp's toughness and leadership.

