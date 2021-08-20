Did you know that Princeton is the 156th largest city in Minnesota? Or that it's ranked as the 4,877th largest in the United States? Of course, there is the possibility that you don't bother with that sort of thing.
But the 2020 census does provide some interesting figures, especially if you're a numbers person.
The 2020 census shows 4,783 as the population for Princeton, a small increase over 2010 when it was listed at 4,698. That 2010 figure was a big jump of 17.8% from 3,933 in 2000, prompting some to speculate the city might soon make it to 5,000, an advantageous position because cities of 5,000 or more receive greater federal funding for some projects.
The population figure I remember best on signs outside the city is from 1970, a few years after I moved from rural Princeton (in Sherburne County) to the city. The figure then was 2,531, went up to 3,146 in 1980 (an increase of 24.3%), and then to 3,719 in 1990.
The population increases from 1980 through 2010 were much larger than now - 24.3%, 18.2% and 19.5% - and that led to the expansion of school facilities in Princeton because more room was needed. Now the increases have leveled off a bit.
In case you're interested, the 1880 census showed 587 people in Princeton and had more than doubled by 1900 when it was 1,319, a 61% increase over 1890. There was a decrease of about 3% during the Depression but steady increases after that.
In 2000 the average household income in Princeton was $35,261 but it had gone up to $54,618 by 2020. The federal poverty rate in 2000 was 6.7% but increased by the year 2020 to 17.11%.
In 2010, the last census year I found for such figures, the city's population was made up of 53.34% females and 46.66% males. The age groups in Princeton stayed about the same from 2000 to 2010, those 65 and older making up about 19% of the population in both census years.
Princeton is unusual in that its school district covers parts of four counties, some school districts being wholly in a county. Besides Mille Lacs County, students in Princeton schools come from Sherburne, Benton and Isanti counties. And there are four county seats surrounding Princeton - Milaca in Mille Lacs, Elk River in Sherburne, Foley in Benton and Cambridge in Isanti.
But the county populations of the district have grown much differently. Mille Lacs was at 26,092 in 2010 but DECREASED in 2020 by 227 to 25,865, making it the 39th-largest in the state by population. Compare that to Sherburne where it went from 88,499 in 2010 to 94,463 in 2020, making it the 12th-largest county by population in the state. Isanti County went from 37,816 to 39,430 and is 26th, and Benton, surprisingly to some, is 24th with 40,129 after being 38,451 in 2010. Part of St. Cloud (2020 population 68,881) is in Benton County.
The median household incomes (figures from 2019) differ greatly in area counties. Sherburne led the way with $89,250, the average age was 36 and the poverty rate 4.1%. In Mille Lacs the income was $56,135, average age 40.5 and the poverty rate 9%, the worst poverty rate among the four counties in the local school district. The median income in Isanti County was $74,616, average age 40 and the poverty rate 4.4%. In Benton County the income level was $57,715, average age 36 and the poverty rate 5.1%.
A look at the population of towns immediately surrounding Princeton show huge changes in Elk River, Zimmerman and Cambridge, a trickle of new residents in Milaca, and Princeton still growing but the growth rate slowing.
In 1980 the population of Zimmerman was 1,074. It grew to 1,350 in 1990 and has exploded since then to 6,189 in 2020, with increases of 111% in 2000 and 83% in 2010 to 5,228. Milaca was at 2,580 in 2000, went up to 2,946 in 2010 but grew by only 30 over the next decade to 2,976 in 2020.
Cambridge has always been larger than Princeton and was at 5,520 in 2000. But then it went up by 47% to 8,111 in 2010 and by 2020 it was up to 9,736 and nearing the 10,000 mark that would make it a different-class city in Minnesota. (There are four classes in Minnesota, the third class being 10,001 residents to 20,000. The fourth class - Princeton's - is 10,000 and under.)
Elk River was at 2,252 in 1970 and then had an explosion of 201% to 6,785 by 1980, that happening because it expanded the size of the city well out into the countryside. By 1990 the figure was 11,143 and by 2020 it had more than doubled to 25,835.
Highway 169 was formerly a two-lane road but was eventually expanded to a four-lane expressway (limited access) to the south end of Mille Lacs Lake, with bypasses at Princeton and Milaca about 40 years ago. Highway 101 from Elk River to Rogers, deemed a very dangerous stretch of road by the state, was also turned into a four-lane road. Both expansions contributed to population changes because of the increased ease of driving, the six-mile Elk River-to-Rogers stretch making it much faster, and safer, to drive to the Twin Cities and its suburbs.
Coming up is a three-year construction project on Hwy. 169 scheduled to begin next April that will eliminate all five stoplights from the north end of Elk River to the Mississippi River, thus making that part of Hwy. 169 a freeway design. That change could affect the populations of Elk River, Zimmerman and Princeton because it will decrease the drive time to go south on Hwy .101 or continue east on 169 toward Anoka.
Twins piled up wins against good teams On this Thursday morning, Aug. 19, the Minnesota Twins are 9-4 in their last 13 games, 7-3 vs. division leaders in the American League and 2-1 vs. the second-place Cleveland Indians.
Some of you may remember that the Twins began the season 5-2 and won those two series. They had not won two series in a row since then until doing it to the Astros and White Sox last week. Now they have four in a row. Go figure.
Of course, before we get too worked up, today they begin a four-game series against the Yankees in the Bronx and most Minnesota fans know how those games have gone the past few years. The Twins haven't won a regular-season series there since 2014.
But give some credit. The 9-4 (.692) mark came without their best pitcher (Jose Berrios, traded), their best slugger/RBI man/leader (Nelson Cruz, traded), their best reliever (Taylor Rogers, injured) and their best player (Byron Buxton, out with injuries for 94 of the team's 121 games so far this season. Buxton has averaged only 72 games a season in his previous six years.) Those absences make the hot streak against good teams even more remarkable.
One of the differences has been the clutch hitting of Jorge Polanco. Another has been the relief pitching.
Polanco has five walk-off RBIs this season, tying a team mark set by Kent Hrbek in 1987. No Twin has done it three times in a four-game stretch as Polanco did this week and only a couple in the majors had done it previously. In the team's nine wins during the last 13 games he hit .367 and drove in nine runs, while scoring six.
Relief pitchers picked up six of the nine wins in the 13 games. The combined ERA for relievers in the 13 games was 3.20, but was 2.43 during the nine wins. Relievers averaged 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the wins. Long a problem for the Twins pitching staff has been the lack of strikeouts, thus making it harder to escape jams. They surrendered only 21 hits in 40 2/3 innings in the nine wins. Along the way Tyler Duffey struck out Nelson Cruz with the bases loaded in a win this week.
Reality may strike in Yankee Stadium the next four days but it was a nice ride nonetheless. Of course, the team is still mired 17 games behind first-place Chicago, and only one game away from dropping into last place in the division.
Friday's reality: The Twins fell behind 6-0 to the Bronx Bombers after four innings Thursday night and, although they twice rallied to within two runs, lost 7-5. That left their record at Yankee Stadium for the last seven years at a miserable 2-17. Teams with worse records than the Twins in those years have better records there than the Twins.
Josh Donaldson, the Twins $92 million man in the second year of a four-year contract, was 0-for-4 Thursday and appeared on TV not to run out one or two of the balls he hit softly. His career average in Yankee Stadium is .175 (22 for 126). He had a good series against Cleveland earlier in the week and is at .248 with 16 homers and 49 RBIs for the season, although he's hit into 18 double plays and struck out 101 times in 315 at-bats. Donaldson has missed 27 games because of injuries this year and has played in only 123 of 182 games since coming to the Twins.
On the good news front, the Star Tribune reported that Buxton is going to start rehabbing with the St. Paul Saints tonight (Friday) and play seven innings in center field. The Twins have had seven players in center field this season.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES Aug. 31, 1961 - Races were set for 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Princeton Speedway and for the evening of Labor Day.
Aug. 25, 1966 - Harold Cordes won the Ketch Olson Memorial Trapshoot . . . With Don McAlpine Sr. representing the board of directors, the Princeton Downtown Quarterback Club was to meet on a Tuesday night. Ron Stolski was in his second year as head coach.
Sept. 2, 1971 - Paul Anderson shot a 150 to win the men's title at Rum River Golf Club, edging Al Bornholdt by two strokes.
Sept. 2, 1976 - Tom Peterson set the course record at Rum River Golf Club, shooting a 30 that broke his own record by a stroke . . . Doug Patnode led the town team in hitting with a .349 average.
Aug. 27, 1981 - Chris Fransen won her fourth straight women's title at Rum River Golf Club with a 158 (79-79), the lowest score ever for a women's champion at that course. She finished 17 strokes ahead of the second-place golfer.
Aug. 28 1986 - Chris Fransen won her ninth straight women's title at Rum River Golf Club. It was her 10th overall . . . Greg Braford won his third straight men's title at Rum River Golf Club. His 143 (67-76) left him five strokes ahead of Rick Kapsner, a teammate at Princeton High School in 1984 when they were seniors.
Aug. 29, 1991 - Ernie Sanborn Jr. won the men's title at Rum River Golf Club and Marianne Ossell won the women's title in a year in which match play was used for both tournaments instead of stroke play.
Aug. 29, 1996 - Sophomore Justine Topel broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle as Princeton beat Buffalo in the first swim meet of the season.
Aug. 23, 2001 - The Princeton Panthers opened play at the state tournament in Red Wing with a 10-0 victory over a good Plato team that had a former University of Minnesota pitcher on the mound. Jason Miller pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out six, walking one and throwing 101 pitches. The Panthers had 15 hits, 11 of them (and eight runs) off the former U of M pitcher (8-0 record, 0.96 ERA) as Jesse Zimmer (No. 12) and Brian Dorr (No. 11) homered in the first inning. Zimmer had four hits and Dorr and Miller (also a homer, No. 5) each had three hits. The Panthers had 53 homers at that point and were averaging nearly 11 runs a game. . . . The Class D Princeton Implement softball team advanced to the 64-team state tournament by winning five straight games to finish 7-2 in the district tournament and placed second. Kyle Breitkreutz hit .625 to lead the team, Jason Thompson hit .593 and Ryan Breitkreutz .552.
Aug. 24, 2006 - There were five former PHS players on college football rosters. Mike Patnode was at St. John's in Collegeville, Minn., as a junior transfer (became a starting running back), Adam Miron was a senior captain and starting linebacker at Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, Josh Lundeen was a starting wide receiver at Northwestern University in St. Paul, and Matt Davis and Kyle Jorgenson were at Bemidji State, Davis an offensive lineman and Jorgenson a wide receiver. Aug. 25 2011 - Sarah Schuppenhauer was hired as the new girls swim coach at PHS . . . Former coach Kelly Dorr (six years in the '90s, including a conference title) was hired to coach the PHS girls tennis team after the previous coach resigned five days before the first practice . . . Silas Reek won the boys junior title at Princeton Golf Club and Kelsey Dorr won the girls title.
Aug. 25, 2016 - The girls tennis team opened the season with losses to strong Hopkins and Prior Lake (ranked No. 2 in the state) teams, Coach Kelly Dorr saying it was her philosophy to play tough competition right away to help see where improvement was needed.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
