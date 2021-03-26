The Princeton wrestling team lost to Simley 56-24 in Class AA state semi-final action Friday morning, March 26 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. 

Results are below:

Simley 56, Princeton 24 

  • 106 - Brandon Morvari (Simley) over Deegan Birkaker (Princeton) TF 23-7
  • 113 - Tyler Wells (Princeton) over Amilio Salas (Simley) Fall 1:30
  • 120 - Reid Nelson (Simley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 
  • 126 - Cash Raymond (Simley) over Jake Whitcomb (Princeton) Fall 1:37
  • 132 - Landen Parent (Princeton) over James Salas (Simley) Fall 0:49
  • 138 - Chase DeBlaere (Simley) over James Kohl (Princeton) Fall 0:43
  • 145 - Vristol Short (Simley) over Parker Adkins (Princeton) Dec 4-2
  • 152 - Ryan Sokol (Simley) over Riley Paetznick-Huhtala (PR) Fall 0:29
  • 160 - Cael Berg (Simley) over Will Schultz III (Princeton) Fall 3:02
  • 170 - Zach Marshall (Princeton) over Brent Holzem (Simley) Fall 2:38
  • 182 - Landan Duval (Simley) over Malachi Kolhoff (Princeton) Fall 3:03
  • 195 - Kaden Olsen (Princeton) over Lano Oduwaiye (Simley) Fall 4:34
  • 220 - Gavin Nelson (Simley) over Keith Ellingson (Princeton) Fall 0:50
  • 285 - Bennett Tabor (Simley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments