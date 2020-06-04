A Princeton woman, Heather Marie Deitrich, 33, has been charged with numerous felonies, including aiding and abetting the promotion of prostitution of a minor under 13 years and the dissemination of pornographic material.
A Princeton man, Frank Christopher Miller, 31, has also been charged with a number of felonies surrounding child prostitution and child pornography at the same Princeton residence where Deitrich resided.
Both face multiple years of prison and fines if convicted.
According to complaints filed in Mille Lacs County District Court, on or about March 18, 2020, a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension human trafficking task force officer was alerted to information from a confidential informant that Deitrich and Miller had been offering sexual intercourse with Deitrich and a juvenile female for sale to a third party in exchange for money and methamphetamine.
Messages were sent to a third party from Dietrich on a Kik account (a messaging service where emails and phone numbers aren’t made public) that included messages offering pornographic videos suggesting a juvenile would be available for sex, the complaint indicates.
The complaint further notes that Miller and Deitrich continued the chat with the third party, discussing plans for sexual contact and drug use between the third party, Miller, Dietrich and a juvenile.
Financial records obtained from a search warrant show that money was exchanged, consistent with the information in the text chat, in the amount of $100 to Deitrich.
Additional search warrants also revealed phone numbers used by Deitrich and Miller to communicate with the third party had nude images of two juveniles under 11 years old, along with vulgar messages.
Detectives traced the phone numbers to an address on Ninth Ave. S. in Princeton.
A search warrant was also completed regarding messages sent by the Kik account and attributed to Deitrich with one image flagged by Kik as possible abuse. Messages soliciting sex were obtained.
A search warrant was executed at the Princeton residence on March 19, 2020, by investigators from the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force, and numerous Princeton Police Department officers.
Miller and Deitrich were detained in an upstairs bedroom of the residence after officers arrived.
According to court and Minnesota Department of Corrections documents, Miller is currently a registered predatory offender and was arrested on a warrant.
Deitrich physically tried to block detectives from accessing the room as Miller fled into a closet, states the complaint.
Agents proceeded to collect evidence and photograph the residence pursuant to the warrant. Items recovered included a desktop and laptop computer, a laptop computer, a tablet, multiple cell phones, digital media, sex toys, a scale, baggies with residue, and ammunition.
Other incriminating evidence, suggesting sexual abuse of a juvenile, was also collected as well, complaints against Detrich and Miller stated.
A data storage card was collected from the residence and found to contain a number of images that had been deleted but were recovered by carving the data in the unallocated space on the device.
Four videos of child pornography were found on this device as well as several pornographic videos where the age was questionable, the complaints stated.
There were also nude images of Deitrich, and other images of Deitrich and Miller.
The child pornography videos found on the device included highly graphic pornographic videos, the complaints stated.
Images recovered on cell phones at the residence also contained child pornography.
Further forensic examinations revealed numerous chat messages on a cell phone indicating Miller and Deitrich had arranged for the exchange of sex acts for ounce quantities of methamphetamine.
Deitrich has no criminal record. Miller was convicted of third degree criminal sexual conduct in Feb. 20, 2009, in Sherburne County with a crime of violence under Minnesota law, and was required to register as a predatory offender, which he failed to do at the Mille Lacs County address.
Miller has been charged with promoting prostitution of a juvenile under 18 years which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or a $50,000 fine.
He has also been charged with the following: Aiding and abetting the promotion of prostitution of a juvenile under 18 years which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or a $50,000 fine; the promotion of prostitution of an individual that comes with a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine; disseminating pornographic work by a registered predatory offender which comes with a maximum 15 year prison sentence and/or a $20,000 fine; 15 charges of possessing pornographic work by a registered predatory offender that comes with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and/or a $10,000 fine; possession of a firearm/ammunition with crime of violence which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine; a firearm violation which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine; and knowingly violating required registration as a predatory offender which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 5 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
Dietrich has been charged with a felony aiding and abetting promotion of prostitution of a minor that comes with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or a $50,000 and a felony of aiding and abetting for the dissemination of pornographic work of a minor under 13 years old which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and/or a $20,000 fine.
She has been charged with seven felony counts of possession of pornographic work on a computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical Image of pornography charges, each with a 5-year maximum prison sentence and/or a $5,000 fine. Dietrich is being charged with eight additional felony counts for posing pornographic work on a computer disk/electronic/magnetic/optical image with pornography that come with a greater sentence of a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
Dietrich has also been charged with aiding and abetting the possession of pornographic works on a computer which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
T.A. LeBrun is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger and covers county government for the Union-Times. She can be reached at news@millelacsmessenger.com.
