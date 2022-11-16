police- UT

A Princeton woman was injured in a rollover accident on the first snow-event of the 2022-23 winter season.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 on Highway 169 at Rum River Drive in Princeton.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments