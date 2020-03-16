Princeton District 477 Superintendent Ben Barton has released the following update:
Good afternoon,
As communicated yesterday, all Princeton Public Schools are closed for the coming weeks as part of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic plan.
All COVID-19 related updates can be found on our website at https://www.isd477.org/covid19
We would like to share a few updates with you, keeping in mind that we may need to modify plans as more information becomes available to us. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times.
Medication Pickup. Earlier today you should have received a message regarding the procedures for picking up your child's medications. Please contact the health office at your child's school with further questions.
Childcare. We are prepared to offer Tiger Club for currently enrolled families, district staff, and emergency service workers. Full details can be found here: https://www.isd477.org/departments/health-services/covid/childcare.
Food Service. We will be providing meals for students starting Tues, March 17, available for curb-site pickup at Princeton High School. Please fill out this one-question survey to indicate how many meals you will need. Visit our COVID (above) website for further instructions.
Student Technology. Chromebooks for all students in grades 3-12 were sent home today to allow students to access educational resources and connect with their teachers during the closure. Please visit our COVID website (above) for further care information.
Further Information. Just a reminder that all Community Education classes including early childhood and preschool are cancelled. All extracurricular events, sports and facility rentals are cancelled until further notice.
As our Tiger Pledge states, "Our Strengths get better when we work together" and we are asking you, our community, to work with us and rally together. Thank you for your continued support and we will provide more information as it becomes available.
Sincerely,
Ben Barton, Superintendent
