Princeton Superintendent Ben Barton’s latest update to District 477 parents and families:
The COVID-19 section of our website is being continually updated as we build further plans and learn more about the pandemic as it applies to our schools.
Please bookmark isd477.org/COVID19 so this information is easily accessible for you and your family.
Distance Learning. We will be prepared to begin Distance Learning on March 30.
Earlier today (Saturday, March 21) you should have received a message from our Technology Department asking you to contact us if you have any technology or internet connectivity concerns.
If you haven’t already, please complete this Family Survey if you have any technology or internet concerns.
Meal Service: We are providing FREE Grab and Go Meals for ALL children in our community, Monday to Friday, 7 am to 8:30 am -OR- from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Starting Monday, March 23, the district is adding satellite pickup locations for meal service.
In addition to picking up at Princeton High School, families can also access meals from 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
• Souls Church - 8775 Highway 95
• Mystic Inn - 31890 Feldspar St NW
• Eternity Church - 12564 303rd Ave NW
• Blue Hill Township Building 15341 321st Ave NW (off of County Road 3)
• Good Shepherd Lutheran Church - 12352 55th Street
• Zion Lutheran Church - 5972 70th Ave
• Princeton Intermediate School - 1202 7th Ave N
Just a reminder that students must be present in order to receive a meal, and older children are able to pickup without an adult present (as decided by individual families).
COVID Health Communications: Our district nurse, in collaboration with M Health Fairview, has put together this information regarding what a COVID-19 diagnosis looks like, which can be read here. To be clear, there are no confirmed cases in Mille Lacs or Sherburne counties.
Additionally, there are some great resources on our webpage about how to talk to your child about COVID-19, available programs, and other information. View additional resources here.
Bond Referendum: Out of respect to the community during these uncertain and unpredictable times, the ISD 477 school board has voted to cancel the planned $49.5 million bond referendum scheduled for May 12, 2020. The board was clear that there is still a significant need, but the time isn’t right. Thank you to the hundreds of community members that put in countless hours to come up with criteria, options, and financial recommendations to the board. All board members indicated that this important issue will come back to the board table as soon as we get back to some sense of normalcy.
Childcare: We will continue to offer Tiger Club Childcare as an option for families currently enrolled in our Tiger Club Childcare program, district staff and Tier 1 Healthcare & Emergency staff who live in our school district. We are currently unable to serve Tier 2 workers at this time.
For more information please visit https://www.isd477.org/departments/health-services/covid/childcare.
As always, we appreciate your understanding while we work to provide the best educational experience for your students during this time. Together, we are Tiger Strong.
Sincerely,
Ben Barton Superintendent
Princeton Public Schools
