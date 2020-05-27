Banners honoring each senior from the Princeton High School Class of 2020 were installed this week on utility light poles located throughout the city.
The community project was spearheaded by this year’s committee of volunteer parents who were originally planning a chemical-free all night party.
That effort took a unique turn when the COVID-19 health crisis forced a change in plans, explained Princeton Senior Party Chairperson Kim Young.
“After we had to make the difficult decision to cancel the senior party, we wanted to do something meaningful for the PHS seniors,” Young said.
She added: “Our budget is usually based on 150 students, which is how many students, on average, attend the senior party. We shifted our focus to everyone in the class, or 253 seniors.”
A banner for each senior in the PHS Class of 2020 was hung Tuesday by PPU crews on the main thoroughfares throughout town, said Princeton Public Utilities Electric Department Superintendent Ryan Grant.
Young said the committee hopes to create an online map that generally shows where the banners are located and the route people can drive to see them.
The banners cost approximately $16,000. The city of Princeton and Princeton Public Utilities provided separate $2,000 donations to support the project.
Earlier this month, the Princeton City Council unanimously approved an additional $1,700 in the form of a Princeton Wine and Spirits grant to support the project.
An initial $300 in support was provided earlier this year as part of city funding that’s awarded by the council for worthwhile community events.
Annually, the Princeton City Council budgets liquor store funds for such purposes or projects.
“We have had so many wonderful people reach out and ask how they could make a donation to the Class of 2020 banner project,” Young said.
For those wanting to contribute, a project account was set up at First Bank & Trust in Princeton. First Bank & Trust reached out immediately with the first donation, Young added.
Young said the banner project required coordination with several agencies, namely PPU and the Princeton Public Utilities Commission, Princeton Public Schools, and the city of Princeton.
The effort also received plenty of community financial support.
“This has been such a big project, with so many people pitching in,” Young said. “I’m really excited to see this coming together, and the banners go up.”
Princeton Public Utilities General Manager Keith Butcher said he was approached by Young regarding banner project planning and logistics in early May.
“We felt that it was important for us to join with the entire community in celebrating this class especially considering all the challenges that they have faced this year,” Butcher said.
PPU immediately began planning how and where to install more than 250 individual banners around town, Butcher added.
Since a project of this size had not been done before, PPU coordinated with Princeton-based banner supplier Minuteman Press to identify the necessary additional mounting hardware needed for banner installation.
PPU staff also worked with a volunteer from the Senior Party Committee to plan the banner layout.
Recognizing the view of some banners could have been obstructed by nearby trees, PPU contacted Mille Lacs County for permission to do some minor tree trimming along Rum River Drive, Butcher said.
Princeton Public Works provided crews to do required tree trimming earlier this month, said Director Bob Gerold.
PPU, in coordination with the Senior Party Committee, will install and remove all the banners.
Butcher said the Princeton Public Utilities Commission approved its $2,000 donation to the banner project during its Wednesday, May 27, meeting.
