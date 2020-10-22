Princeton_district_2tigers

In accordance with the governor's mandate and directions from MDH, MDE, Mille Lacs and Sherburne County Public Health Departments, the Princeton School District will move into Distance Learning for middle school, high school, ALC and Onward students, and into the Hybrid Model for primary and intermediate students beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4. 

Here is a message from Superintendent Ben Barton:  “Please read the latest edition of the Tiger Times here: https://bit.ly/37zN2n0. We are sharing important information regarding county case rates and learning model updates. Please read the Tiger Times completely, and look for further communications from your school over the coming days.  Thank you for your patience and understanding. We are all in this together, and together we are #TigerSTRONG."

