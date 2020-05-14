Princeton Public Schools ISD 477's system for managing phones and voicemails is experiencing a technical issue.
If parents are having trouble reaching a particular school, they should make contact via Facebook Messenger and their school with return a call or email as soon as possible.
Superintendent Ben Barton provided an update on the phone situation by sharing an all-staff email sent Wednesday morning by Technology Coordinator Jasen Webb, who reported he was working to rebuild and restore the district’s phone server.
Webb anticipated that the process would be finished until the end of the week, or possibly the middle of next week.
