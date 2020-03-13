Princeton Schools Superintendent Ben Barton has issued the following statement and information regarding District 477's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. This email was sent to all district administrators, staff, and school board members Friday afternoon:
Thank you all for all of your efforts during these unprecedented times.
Challenging times like this allows us the opportunity to persevere through adversity and unite as a team to get through it.
I have great admiration and gratitude for the work you are doing.
We are following recommendations from MDE and MDH to remain open. We have worked to put together a robust plan to prevent, mitigate, and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Rather than send multiple lengthy emails, we have created a web page that has the most up to date information regarding Covid19.
It is important for you to open the website to review information as there are several important new items.
I highly recommend that you watch the portion of the Gov. Tim Walz's news conference on schools. The link to the website is below:
https://www.isd477.org/departments/health-services/covid
This website will be sent out to all families shortly.
It is important for you to review the new protocols that we will be implementing.
The following school protocols will be implemented starting on March 16, 2020 and will be in place until further notice. We will monitor these protocols and may modify and/or extend them at any time. New protocols include:
For the safety of students, staff and community, only district personnel (those on payroll and contracted partners) are permitted inside district schools during the school day.
Visitors and volunteers will not be admitted to schools at this time.
Parents and guardians will not be permitted past the office.
Volunteers will not be permitted.
Beginning and end of day routines allowing families into the school to drop off or pick up students will remain the same, but other family visits during the school day will be limited to scheduled school business.
Public health officials have advised limiting large gatherings of people.
In response, all school-sponsored public and family events, activities, and facility rentals exceeding 250 people will be postponed until further notice.
Middle and high school practices for activities and athletics, however, are considered an extension of the school day and will continue as scheduled.
We will follow the MSHSL recommendations for participation in events.
All field trips and school sponsored travel will be suspended.
Use of district facilities by external organizations and community groups will be limited to practices only.
Parents or guardians of students who have been exposed to a diagnosed case of COVID-19 must communicate with School Administration prior to the student returning to school.
Parents or guardians of students who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or who are diagnosed with COVID-19, or who have a household member who is diagnosed with COVID-19 should not report to school and must notify the school office of the student’s condition.
Although our intent is to stay open, we will be living by the philosophy of "hope for the best, but prepare for the worst."
Therefore we are asking all teachers to begin planning for long periods of flexible E-learning days in the event we need to close.
If this were to occur, we would schedule 1 or more staff only days to plan lessons for all students and accommodations for students with IEP's.
In preparation for a possible school closure, we will be creating plans and working with hourly employees that have duties that require students being physically present in our buildings.
Respectfully,
Ben
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.