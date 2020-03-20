Voters in the Princeton School District will not be going to the polls on May 12 to decide on a nearly $50 million building bond election.
At a special board meeting on Friday afternoon (March 20), all seven members voted to cancel the upcoming vote due to concerns of the CORONA-19 virus. Each board member stressed their interest in pursuing a referendum in the future while agreeing the timing was not right.
The board voted last month to put the question to the voters, which included major improvements to Princeton High School, along with improvements to Princeton Intermediate School and athletic facilities.
“We have been working very hard on the messaging piece of the bond referendum and we feel comfortable with where we’re at with it,” Superintendent Ben Barton said. “It’s still a huge need in our district to address the long-range facility needs. While putting a pause on this to another date, it’s important in the message that this needs to be done at some point. But just out of respect to our community, we feel like now is not the right time to move forward and we’ll bring it back at a future date.”
Board member Sue VanHooser made a motion to cancel the May 12 vote, which was seconded by Howard Valliancourt. All seven board members voted in favor of cancelling.
“I have every interest in seeing this project go forward as soon as we possibly can, but now is not the time,” VanHooser said.
“We need to have our residents think about their families right now and postpone it for a later date,” said board chair, Eric Strandberg.
Board member Deb Ulm agreed.
“I hate to cancel because it’s such a huge need,” Ulm said. “But it’s not right for us to put that burden on the community. We just need to focus on the task at hand right now and getting through this crazy time. I definitely want to continue to do it when the timing is right.”
Barton and board members also agreed that with the uncertainty of the coronavirus that determining a future date for a vote wouldn’t be appropriate. An option in August is a possibility, but the deadline to decide if that would occur is April 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.