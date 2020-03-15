Members of the Princeton School Board conducted a rare emergency meeting Sunday afternoon and ultimately decided to close school starting Tuesday, March 17.
Princeton Public Schools will be open on Monday, March 16, then close through at least March 27, said Superintendent Ben Barton.
Earlier Sunday morning, Gov. Tim Walz declared all Minnesota public K-12 schools will be closed from March 18 to March 27 due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19.
The board met at 2 p.m. on Sunday and discussed many issues, including if school officials should close Princeton schools for Monday and Tuesday.
Board members, Princeton school principals and staff, along with two parents, commented on both sides of the issue.
Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick and Fire and Rescue Department Chief Ron Lawrence also participated in the meeting.
After about 75 minutes of discussion, Barton decided Princeton schools will be open on Monday to allow students to communicate with teachers on how they will proceed during the closure along retrieve any belongings they may need.
Barton added that parents have the option to keep their children home on Monday without penalty for missing one day of class.
“Princeton Public Schools will be open for school on Monday, March 16, to help staff and families prepare for the closure, and we will be closed starting on Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 27,” Barton said in a statement after the emergency meeting.
During this time, flexible learning will not be taking place as directed by the state. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, March 30, and this district will provide more details in the coming days.
If families choose to keep their child home on Monday, they should call the school office so the absence can be marked as excused.
During Sunday afternoon’s meeting, part of the discussion for not closing school starting on Monday centered around concerns about students with special needs and parents trying to find daycare.
Barton said that while the Princeton district is prepared for distance/e-learning, that process cannot begin any earlier than March 27.
For more information visit the district’s COVID page at https://www.isd477.org/departments/health-services/covid.
