Princeton School Board: meeting Oct. 18

The Princeton School Board conducted the following business in the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent agenda
- The Princeton School Board approved the following items on the consent agenda:
- A gift of an adaptive bicycle by Tom Wenner for the district center to allow special education students to work on motor skills and fitness goals.
- A fundraiser proposed by Jesse Lupkes and the FFA department for a national trip in the amount of $500.
- A fundraiser proposed by the Princeton Primary School for student activities supplied by Funds for Fun in free-will donations in the amount of $15,000.
- The MSHSL Activities Grant to the middle school and high school in the amount of $2,000 should the grant be awarded.
- The calling of bids for the redesign of the middle school tennis courts. The portion of the design up for bids is the concrete slab which is to be poured on top of the existing structures.
Student council reports
A representative from the Princeton High School Student Council reported that October is college knowledge month and they have been sharing information about colleges with the student body. Looking ahead, Nov. they are planning on sharing information on careers that do not require higher education.
Superintendent reports
Supt. Ben Barton gave a report on events since the last school board meeting. Barton stated they are continuing to plan to expand access to private bathrooms in the high school. They are currently looking into which bathrooms they want to convert to private bathrooms. Barton also stated he had met with city officials to discuss plans to update the high school parking lot. Barton and the officials looked into ways to make the parking lot easier to navigate and create better traffic flow. The current plans will need to go through the planning commission and proper processes to be approved.
Barton also took the time to meet with bus drivers for the district. He stated they want to plan to be more aggressive moving forward with plans for transportation tracking so parents can track the bus’s distance to their child’s bus stop. They also discussed ways for the children to scan onto the bus. Barton stated this is something they would like to see sooner rather than later.
Barton’s last report concerned the Make-A-Wish wish from a student for the updates to the high school weight room improvements. Make-A-Wish is looking to partner with the high school to help fund the improvement and new equipment, however, they would not be able to cover the entire costs and the district would need to pitch in to make the improvements possible. The student who made the wish also requested that the old equipment currently in use in the high school weight room be donated to the middle school for them to use.
Abatement Bond Resolution
The Princeton School Board approved the general obligation tax abatement bonds, series 2022A which authorizes issuance, awards the sale, and prescribes the form, details, and payment as presented. The bonds in the amount of $3,560,000 is for the financing and reconstruction of the parking lot at the high school.
Student feature: Princeton Online
Princeton Online is the online schooling program offered through the Princeton School District. They gave a presentation to the school board to share information about the program. Currently, Princeton Online has 87 students enrolled. Last year, 22 students graduated from the program. A parent of a senior student in the program spoke to the board about her student stating that Princeton Online has done a lot for her student and has given him more confidence since joining. A student also shared their testimonial to the program stating that Princeton Online has helped her stay caught up on school work and allows her to have a flexible schedule which also allows her to work more often and save money for college.
