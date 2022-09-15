Princeton school board briefs meeting on Sept. 6

The Princeton school board conducted the following business at its Sept. 6 meeting. Written by Chloe Smith.
Board showcase: Spanish Immersion program
The Spanish Immersion program in the Princeton School District presented an update to the school board about the program’s goals and what they do for its students. The program is in its eighth year with its oldest students in the seventh grade and youngest entering kindergarten. As each year passes, the Spanish Immersion program grows to provide more levels of education for its students. With its current student success rate, it is expected the students currently in seventh grade will be ready for an AP Spanish class by the time they are in 10th grade.
The program currently has 266 students enrolled, spread throughout the currently offered grade levels. The majority of teachers within the program are from Spanish speaking countries teaching in Princeton as part of a teacher exchange program with this year’s teachers coming from Spain, Columbia, and Mexico. These teachers have the opportunity to stay teaching in Princeton for as little as one year, or they can choose to stay for multiple years depending on their goals.
Superintendent report
Superintendent Ben Barton provided his report to the school board stating that the teachers within the Princeton School District began their first week of prep and orientation the week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 2. The district welcomed over 20 new teachers. Barton stated that the new teachers had a lot of energy which made him feel great about the school district.
Sept. 6 was the first day of school for the majority of students throughout the Princeton School District, with the rest of the students starting their first day on Sept. 7. With the start of students returning to school, the regularly provided resources for the students were working on getting up and running. Some issues with transportation occurred, but Barton stated those often occur on the first day as they work out the kinks. Food services were also working on getting into the groove of the school year.
According to Barton, student enrollment is higher than was originally budgeted for which he stated was a good thing for the district and best case is they will be up by around 200 students.
Barton concluded his report to share information about the quarterly newsletter the district will be sending out to every household in the Princeton School District. The newsletter will contain updates and information from the district they want the community to know about.
Safe Return to Learning update
Barton gave an update to the Princeton School Board about the changes in policies for the district in regards to COVID-19 protocols provided from the CDC. The district has adopted all currently recommendations and changes according to the CDC in which they will no longer be requiring quarantines for exposed students and staff, the district will ask you not to come to school if showing symptoms, if sick you may return to school after 24 hours of being fever free, and if any outbreak occur the district will come together to review policies and make changes if necessary on a case by case basis.
Video scoreboard rate adjustment
The Princeton School Board approved the following advertising rate adjustment for the school’s video scoreboard in the bronze category. The activities department requested that the price for space on the scoreboard at the bronze level be reduced for one year from $1,200 to $600. This level includes a live stream, outside wall board, one season pass, the ability to purchase by season, and a limit of 20.
