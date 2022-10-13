Princeton school board briefs: meeting Oct. 4

The Princeton School Board conducted the following business in the meeting on Oct. 4. Written by Chloe Smith.
Student Showcase: Student built drones at PHS
During the Princeton School Board meeting, a teacher at Princeton High School introduced the board to a project the students in her engineering class have been working on. The students have been working on building, programming, and flying drones.
The engineering program at Princeton High School begins with the class engineering one and goes up to engineering three. The entire program currently has over 100 students with the exact number of students varying from year to year.
Two of the students in the engineering program accompanied their teacher to the school board meeting to talk about their experiences in the program. The first student stated that the skills she has learned in the first two engineering classes were valuable to her because she wants to be an engineer in the future and the skills she has learned transfer to real life and some of her other classes. The other student spoke about engineering three and the process they took to build the drones.
Gifts, fundraisers, and field trips
- The Princeton School Board approved the following gifts, fundraisers, and field trips during the meeting:
- The gift of a trombone and saxophone to students who need the instruments at the middle school by Pamela Phelps.
- The gift of bowling buy one get one cards to the high school from Princeton Lanes for the students of the month program.
- The gift of gift certificates to the high school for the students of the month program from Bremer Bank.
- The gift of 10 inch pizza certificates to the high school students of the month program from Pizza Barn.
- The gift of $5 gift certificates to the high school students of the month program from Taco John’s.
- The gift of $50 for the district to go towards lunch account payments by Tops MN 1762 Princeton.
- The gift of $150 for classroom activities in the primary school from Sharon Osborn.
- A fundraiser proposed by the activities fund for a Tiger Pride Night with Little Caesar’s as a supplier.
- A field trip to Munsinger Gardens for middle school students with an approximate cost of $203.30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.