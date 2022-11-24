Princeton School Board briefs meeting Nov. 15

The Princeton School Board conducted the following business in the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Written by Chloe Smith.
Student Feature: Career academies
Princeton High School’s Career Academies program gave a presentation to the Princeton School Board to share information about the program and how they are helping students. The goals of the career academies are to connect students to real-world experiences, provide a program with meaning and relevance to their chosen career path, make the academies available and viable to all students, and to align themselves with the Minnesota Career Wheel. The career academies have six different academies in place to represent each of the six categories on the MN Career Wheel. The academies are related to business, information systems, human services, agriculture and natural resources, engineering, and health sciences.
The career academies coincide with the students’ regular class schedules to help them individualize their schooling and learn more about their desired career path. For a student to graduate within a career academy, they must complete five entry level class credits and two intermediate level class credits related to the career academy they have chosen. The students will also have the opportunity to participate in internships with local businesses to gain real-life experiences in their field.
Future goals for the program are to increase community and student awareness of what the Career Academies are and how they can be involved, applying for a youth skills training (YST) grant, having 40 students graduate as part of the program, and to have 10 students involved in YST experiences.
Superintendent report
Superintendent District Ben Barton updated the school board on the happenings with him and the schools since the last meeting. Barton introduced the Superintendent Student Board which would provide students with the opportunity to voice their thoughts and opinions about the school to him. Barton is working to get that program up and running in both the high school and the middle school. Barton went on to state that the fall play at the high school was “amazing,” and that the events on Veterans Day were “incredible” throughout the district. Barton concluded his report congratulating the newly elected school board members.
Gifts, grants, field trips, and fundraiser
The Princeton School Board approved the following gifts, grants should they be awarded, field trip, and fundraiser from the consent agenda:
The gift of $1,000 from the Princeton PTO for the Princeton Primary School’s Tiger Pride Family Night.
A fundraiser proposed by Community Education to raise money for weight room upgrades supplied by the American Wrestling Fundraiser. The estimated funds are $5,000.
A field trip to the Guthrie Theater proposed by Michael Seur for the Princeton Middle School seventh grade. The cost for the trip is $583.54.
The Childcare Stabilization Grant in the amount of $1,692 for the Princeton Family Center.
The Childcare Stabilization Grant in the amount of $2,400 for the Princeton Primary School.
Audit
The Princeton School Board was presented with information on the district’s audit for the 2021-2022 school year. The audit covers the basic financial information of the district’s governmental activities, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information. The auditor discovered no negative findings and found that the financial statements presented fairly within the district. The auditor shared multiple graphs and charts visually outlining the financial information of the district including a chart comparing the general fund revenue per student over five years including property taxes, state aid, and other funding as compared to the state average. In 2021, the Princeton School District received $12,117 per student compared to the state average of $14,612 per student, creating an over $2,000 difference in funding. Superintendent Ben Barton stated that the Princeton School District continues to provide a quality education to its students despite the difference in funding compared to the state average. The school board concluded discussions of the audit by approving the information presented.
