Princeton School Board briefs: Meeting March 7

The Princeton School Board conducted the following business in the meeting on Tuesday, March 7. Written by Chloe Smith.
Board showcase: Tiger Recovery
The Princeton School Board hosted Princeton Middle School Assistant Principal Erin Frank during the school board meeting to inform the members about the Tiger Recovery program which launched at middle school for eighth graders this school year. Tiger Recovery is a program designed to help students who may have failed a class in the first trimester of the school year catch up to the rest of their peers by reteaching them the content. According to Frank, the program is tailored to what students may have missed or struggled with from the class, and it is all taught online with pre-existing programs from Princeton High School. The students attend Tiger Recovery for one class period each day until they have caught up. The class period missed would be a non-core class such as art or physical education, and they return to their regular schedules once they have achieved a level of mastery in the class. The students need at least 70 percent mastery in the program to move on to the next topic. Right now, Tiger Recovery is only offered to eighth grade students as it is in its first year, but plans to expand the program are possible in the future.
Superintendent report
Superintendent Ben Barton provided the school board with a report of his work in the time since the previous meeting. Barton said he paid a visit to the state capital building the day of the school board meeting where he heard talk of multiple bills floating around that could impact Princeton schools. He said some of the bills could impact the school’s budget, and some could be concerning for the school as they have potential to take away a level of control of local school boards. He went on to say the school and the school board should make an effort to pay more attention to the goings-on at the capital and with those bills.
Barton then moved on to talk about the hiring process for a new high school principal. He said he would like to have high involvement in the hiring process from students, staff, parents, and community businesses. He said the interview process would be quite rigorous for the applicants, and they are hoping to interview at least four and up to eight applicants.
Gifts and grants
The school board approved the following gifts and grant, should it be awarded, from the consent agenda:
- A gift of $100 from Zion Lutheran Church Women’s Group to go towards student lunches.
- A gift of $300 from Joseph and Sandra Hanson for the high school weight room remodel.
- A gift of $3,000 from Princeton Auto Center for the high school weight room remodel.
- An application from BearPaw Shields for the Higher Pathways Grant in the amount of $3,000 for the district center.
Calls for bids
The Princeton School Board approved the calling of bids for milk and the high school roof project in its consent agenda.
Bond presale presentation
The school board received a presentation from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors concerning the presale of the district’s $3 million general obligation long-term facilities maintenance bonds. The bond would last for 10 years 9 months with the purpose of financing deferred maintenance projects included in the district’s 10 year facility plan approved by the Commissioner of Education. It is recommended that the board call for bids for the sale of the bond at the April 18th school board meeting with the expectation to close on the sale by May 11.
Budget adjustments resolution
The Princeton School Board approved a resolution to grant authority to the superintendent and other administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions as required to reduce expenditures. This resolution is done annually in the event that budget cuts are required.
Parking lot bids
The Princeton School Board approved a bid from Omann Contracting for the reconstruction of the high school and student services parking lots. Omann Contracting was the lowest cost of 13 bids with the total bid from Omann at $1,456,754.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.