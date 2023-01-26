Princeton School Board briefs: meeting Jan. 17

The Princeton School Board conducted the following business at its Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting. Written by Chloe Smith.
Board showcase: Family Center
Brian Julson, director of community education, provided the school board with a presentation about the Princeton Family Center and community education programs. Julson shared with the board an update about community education and its activities including adult education. There are currently 12 active students and 20 part-time students in the adult education program. They also provide adult enrichment and recreation activities such as varying fitness classes, senior driving improvement classes, first aid courses, and more.
The biggest challenge the Family Center currently faces is the limited amount of space available for the activities it provide and scheduling around all activities. Julson also said they are working on equalizing rental costs among all organizations who rent the facilities for the activities it provides. Julson went on to talk about Tiger Club and the space issues itis working with there. Tiger Club currently has 196 students enrolled with 43 students on the waitlist.
In future, the goals for community education are to be more fiscally responsible, assess community needs and desires and update programming, increase participation, and continue to collaborate within the district and community.
Field trips and grants
The Princeton School Board approved the following field trips and grants should they be awarded:
A field trip to Thunder Blades Roller Rink for the middle school with an approximate cost of $75.21.
A field trip to Wild Mountain Snow Tubing for the middle school with an approximate cost of $1,665. 42.
A MCTM Teacher Incentive Grant in the amount of $1,500 for the intermediate school.
Enrollment estimates
Princeton school’s Director of Business Services Michelle Czech gave the school board an overview of enrollment information thus far in the school year, and shared rough estimates for enrollment numbers for the 2023-2024 school year. For the 2022-2023 school year, the district estimated 3,070 would be enrolled for the year. However, in November, the district had 3,250 students enrolled. For 2023-2024, the average estimated enrollment is currently set at 3,191 students with the current census for kindergarten enrollment at 276 students.
Long term facility maintenance
The Princeton School Board viewed a potential long term facility maintenance plan for the 2023-2024 school year. The plan includes three different payment options to complete the projects listed on the plan. The three options are an eight year $2 million bond, a 10 year $2.5 million bond, or payment without a bond. If the district does not receive a bond, they would not be able to complete all of the projects on the plan, and the district would need to prioritize which projects are more important. Some of the projects listed on the plan are high school kitchen and music room ventilation improvements, the intermediate school dish room, a list for the wrestling mats, new flooring in the middle school cooler room, new roofing in certain areas, HVAC controllers, high school bathrooms, and flooring in the intermediate school and high school. NO action was taken on the plans, it was discussed by the board only.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.