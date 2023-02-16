Princeton School Board briefs: meeting Feb. 7

The Princeton School Board conducted the following business in the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Written by Chloe Smith.
Fall commendations
The Princeton School Board recognized students across multiple fall sports for the achievement of qualifying for state tournaments. Some of the sports recognized were the boys soccer team, a cross country runner, and the swim team.
Superintendent report
Superintendent Ben Barton provided the school board with an update on his work with the district since the last meeting. Barton said he has been spending a lot of time listening to people and student advisory groups about things they would like to see take place in the schools. Barton also said he attended an event with the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism about the Princeton High School career academies to local businesses. He said there appeared to be a lot of interest and excitement from the businesses about the program.
Consent agenda
The school board approved the following items on the consent agenda:
- Concurrence with the American Indian Education and Parent Advisory Committee.
- A call for bids for a prime vendor for the schools’ food.
- A call for bids for the high school and student services parking lots.
Grants, field trips, and donations
The school board approved the following gifts and grants should they be awarded:
- A donation of a 20-foot shipping container for the Princeton archery team from Gail Whitcomb.
- A donation of $1,000 from the MN Deer Hunters Association, EC Chapter for the middle school Deep Portage trip which took place in January.
- A donation of $750 from the Princeton Lions Club for the middle school Deep Portage trip.
- A donation of $50 from Tad and Darcee Larsen for the middle school Deep Portage trip.
- A donation of $500 from the Princeton PTO for books for the primary school Books and Bingo event.
- Grant applications by Brian Julson for two Child Care Stabilization Grants. One of the grants is for the family center in the amount of $1,444, the other grant is for the primary school in the amount of $2,100.
- A grant application for the Pathways II Scholarships by Stefanie Middendorf for the family center in the amount of $75,000.
Parking lot project update
The school board received an update on the school district’s parking lot project. The project includes the redesign of the high school parking lot, the student services parking lot, and the construction of a new parking lot near the middle school ball fields on top of the hill. The board approved a call for bids for the construction of the high school and middle school parking lots in the consent agenda at the beginning of the meeting. The board then held a discussion for the progression of the middle school ball field parking lot. This parking lot project was originally placed on hold because developers were looking to build nearby, and the district was attempting to communicate with them on the construction of an easement. However, the district and the developer were unable to come to an agreement after a year. The board advised administration to move forward with the developments of the parking lot in spite of the developers.
Discussion on class size changes
The school board held a discussion to potentially increase the class size guidelines for the primary and intermediate school grade levels by one student per class in each grade. The reason for the potential increase is an increase in costs due to inflation, and by increasing class sizes, the school would receive more income from the state. The district is also anticipating a large number of budget cuts due to the increase in costs and an increased class size would help minimize those cuts. Barton said that the increase will either need to happen in the 2023-2024 or it will happen the year following. However, Barton recommended that the board hold off on the class size increase for one year to which the board agreed. The school board made a motion and approved keeping the class sizes the same for the upcoming school year.
Long-term facility management bond options
The Princeton School Board viewed a potential long term facility maintenance (LTFM) plan for the 2023-2024 school year during the meeting in January. The board looked at multiple bond options alongside the projects in need of completion. The plan included three different payment options to complete the projects listed on the plan for facility improvements. The board approved the pursuit of a $3 million bond option to complete the projects in the LTFM plan. The bond would span over 10 years with a 4% interest rate beginning in June of 2023. Some of the projects listed in the LTFM plan include high school kitchen and music room ventilation improvements, the intermediate school dish room, a lift for the wrestling mats, new flooring in the middle school cooler room, new roofing in certain areas, HVAC controllers, high school bathrooms, and flooring in the intermediate school and high school.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.