Princeton School Board briefs: meeting Feb. 21

The Princeton School Board conducted the following business in the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Written by Chloe Smith.
School Board Showcase: LETRS training and Superkids
The Princeton School Board Princeton Primary School Principal Sarah Marxhausen to inform them about how the school is teaching its students to read through LETRS training and Superkids. According to Marxhausen, LETRS training helps students learn through the science of reading with phonemic awareness and orthographic mapping. She went on to say that the students receive 120 minutes per day of English language arts and Spanish language arts. Phonemic awareness is the process of breaking apart the sounds in words, and is an auditory skill that increases in complexity as students develop that awareness. Phonemic awareness teaches beginner readers an understanding that spoken words are made up of individual and distinguishable sounds rather than a single sound stream, which helps the students learn more quickly. A small group of first graders were then brought in to demonstrate phonemic awareness to the board by identifying two words in a group of three that rhyme.
Marxhausen then went on to explain orthographic mapping as a behind-the-scenes, cognitive task in which students store words in their long-term memories, and it is a process that uses very specific instructions with a lot of elements involved. Some of the steps involved are phonemic awareness, letter/sound relationships, groups of letters making specific sounds, and how those elements work together.
Lastly, Marxhausen shared what Superkids are and how it is connected to the student’s learning. Superkids is a tool that helps the students connect with the Superkids characters and their experiences to foster social emotional development while they work through a systematic phonics sequence. The first graders then shared who their favorite Superkids character was and why they were their favorite.
Superintendent report
Superintendent Ben Barton provided the school board with a report on the events within the school district since the last board meeting. Barton took that time to acknowledge the board showcases they have had since they first started this past year, and how the board is starting to see some very interesting showcases which Barton hopes to continue.
Principal Barb Muckinhern’s resignation
In Barton’s report, he informed the school board of Princeton High School Principal Barb Muckinhern’s resignation and her acceptance of a superintendent position at another school. Barton said he is very excited and proud of her, but those will be some very big shoes to fill with the 10 years of experience she had at Princeton High School. The school has a lengthy process to go through to fill that position, and they are developing a survey to be sent to staff at the high school, parents, and community members to develop the “personality” or what skills and dispositions the school is looking for in its next principal. School board Chair Sue VanHooser took the time to thank Barb for her 10 years of service, her service prior to that, and wished her well for the future. More about Muckinhern’s resignation can be found in the Union-Times in the coming weeks.
Gifts and grants
The school board approved the following gift and grants should they be awarded:
The gift of three emergency roadside kits to the Princeton High School SADD club’s winter activity from Curt Van-Ort and State Farm Insurance.
Two Childcare Stabilization Grant applications from Brian Julson. The first grant in the amount of $2,860 would go towards the Princeton Primary School. The second grant in the amount of $1,800 would go towards the Family Center.
School board goals for 2023
The school board finalized its goals for 2023. The board decided on three goals it would like to see accomplished throughout the year. The first goal is to increase board member engagement with the community. The second goal is to continue to identify and prioritize district facility needs including updated career and technical spaces, family center classroom needs, and academic and athletic spaces. The final goal is to enhance the role of the high school student school board representative by creating a handbook for the position, assigning a mentor to work with the student, include the student in decision making, and acknowledge the student’s contributions.
