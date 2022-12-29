Princeton School Board briefs: meeting Dec. 20

The Princeton School Board conducted the following business in the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Written by Chloe Smith.
Student Showcase: SADD
The Princeton High School Students Against Distracted Driving club shared with the school board some of its accomplishments over the last year. The students had made a video last school year demonstrating the importance of driving safely and attentively. The video won a video contest and was nominated for a second award over the summer of 2022. The SADD club visited the conference where it accepted and received the second award. The SADD club is currently working with local law enforcement to continue its work on preventing distracted driving at Princeton High School.
Board member Jim Tomsky’s final meeting
Princeton School Board member Jim Tomsky attended his final meeting as a school board member. Tomsky is concluding his term on the board, and did not run for re-election. School board Chair Sue VanHooser presented Tomsky with a plaque and clock to commemorate his time on the board. Superintendent Ben Barton later thanked Tomsky for his service to the district as a board member and a past teacher. Tomskey said he has immense gratitude for the school board and his time as a board member. He went on to say the other board members have been exceptional and respectful.
Superintendent report
Ben Barton provided the school board with an update on the happenings of the district since the last meeting. Barton said that he has been making some tough weather decisions over the past couple of weeks with the amount of snow the area has had. He went on saying that the Princeton School District serves 12 townships, so he must consider conditions on dirt and country roads, not just the roads within the city. Barton also reminded the board of the upcoming parking lot reconstruction at the high school and he is currently looking into funding for the project. Barton’s final item on his report was to share that he has been talking with administration at the high school about the career academies. It is projected that student interest and enrollment in the academies will increase in the near future. They are creating plans to brief local businesses about the academies in a future meeting through the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to increase business involvement.
Update on student services
Steve Milam, director of student services for the district, provided the school board with an update on the Area Learning Center (ALC), the Onward program, and the special education (SPED) program. Starting with the ALC, Milam shared highlights from the program for the 2021-2022 school year. The ALC was full to capacity the entire year, 23 of the students graduated in the spring, and they are continuing to build relationships with Open Doors for Youth with some of the ALC students utilizing the organization’s services. Milam then shared an update on the SPED program with a continued focus on high-leverage practices which involves collaboration practices throughout the district. SPED graduation rates are also down slightly in 2021 compared to 2020. Then Milam moved to update the board on the Onward transitions program and how the students are continuing their community service work while working to maintain and develop life skills.
Middle school tennis court bids
The Princeton School Board approved a bid for the reconstruction of the middle school tennis courts. The board was presented with six different bids from which they decided on the cheapest bid for $400,069 from BCI Construction, Inc. With the approval of the bid, a contract will be drafted with BCI Construction, Inc. to reflect the price of the bid.
New high school dean of students
The school board approved the temporary hire of David Perry as the high school dean of students while the current dean, Jade Joseph-Bular, is on maternity leave. Perry will take over Joseph-Bular’s role starting on Jan. 3 until March 2 when her maternity leave concludes.
