Princeton school board briefs: meeting Aug. 16

The Princeton school board conducted the following business in their Aug. 16 meeting. Written by Chloe Smith.
Superintendent Report
During the school board meeting, superintendent Ben Barton stated that the enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year was higher than anticipated. The higher levels of student enrollment has necessitated the need for a new kindergarten teacher and a new intermediate school teacher.
Barton also stated that communications from the school about the new school year, back to school information, and utilizing their online enrollment system have been sent out to families and teachers.
Barton then mentioned that Princeton High School is still in the planning stages of creating more private bathrooms, but development for those bathrooms will likely take place summer of 2023.
Personnel
The board approved the following resignations: Emily Hockert, special education para; Nicholas Johnson, assistant girls swim and dive coach; Karen Ruschmeier, server; Almarinda Zych, SPEA para; Kristy Fieldseth, activities/assistant principal secretary.
The board approved the following new hires: Mindy Lawrence, Assistant girls swim and dive coach; Tara Ponting, attendance/assistant principal secretary; Kayla Maring, recreation, enrichment and childcare coordinator; Cameron Dassow, head middle school soccer coach.
Consent agenda
The board approved the nutrition services adult meal prices for 2022-2023. The price will be $5.00 per meal.
The board pre-approved the following grants if they are awarded: the SFM Safety grant in the amount of $1,816.98, the Childcare Stabilization grant in the amount of $9,010, and the Childcare Stabilization grant in the amount of $1,326.
This is Princeton presentation
Representatives for the This is Princeton campaign, including executive director of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Kim Young, gave a presentation to the school about outlining their campaign. The goal of the campaign is to incentivize more people to live in the Princeton area by demonstrating all of the good things about the city and replacing the negative ideations with positive ones. In doing so, the hope of the representatives is to decrease the spread of misinformation both online and throughout the community and to give Princeton a positive voice.
The campaign has been active for about one year and was the theme of this year’s Rum River Festival. The next plan for the campaign is to make learning in Princeton the focus of September which will involve showing positive interactions and supportive moments during school sporting events and other school activities. According to the representatives, the goal of doing so is to show that Princeton schools are a positive and supportive place to learn.
Abatement bond and call for public hearing
The board approved the proposed property tax abatement for parking lot reconstruction and improvements for district parking lots. The proposed property tax abatement was approved for an amount no greater than $3,560,000 over the span of 14 years. In approving the abatement, the board also approved a public hearing to discuss the topic on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Princeton Public School District Center Board Room.
Identified official with authority
The board approved the resolution identifying superintendent Ben Barton as the district identified official with authority to access the MDE EDIAM system.
