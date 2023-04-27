Princeton School Board briefs: Meeting April 18

The Princeton School Board conducted the following business during the meeting on Tuesday, April 18. Written by Chloe Smith.
Consent agenda
The Princeton School Board approved the following items from its consent agenda:
- The hire of Ryan Jensen as high school principal.
- Field trips to Valleyfair with a cost of $6,300, Young Authors/Artists conference with a cost of $301.01, and Urban Air with a cost of $492.26.
- Two Child Stabilization Grants in the amount of $1,657 for the Primary School and $1,227 for the Family Center.
- The gift of a $100 gift card from Kwik Trip for the high school SADD club’s mock crash.
Superintendent report
Superintendent Ben Barton provided the school board with an update of activities in the district since the last meeting. Barton shared the process of hiring a new high school principal. He said the process was difficult, but he is very happy with the outcome and the hire of Ryan Jensen. He went on to say that he will now begin work on hiring a new high school assistant principal. Current assistant principal Emorie Colby announced her retirement during the school board meeting at the end of March. Finally, Barton said he is working on the development of a positive climate and culture in the schools for students by asking the questions: how can we do more, what is missing, and what restorative actions can we take?
Legislative update
Barton shared an update with the school board about actions and discussions on the legislative level. Barton said they are hoping for a four percent increase in the state formula funding and the cross subsidy to be set at 40 percent. However, he is concerned that there will be stipulations or mandates that will require the additional funding to go to specific things rather than the fund distribution be chosen by the schools. Barton said mandates take away local control.
Policy addition
The school board introduced an addition to district policy that would allow the district to provide kits including Naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, to help counteract the effects of an opioid overdose in students. The kits would be used in emergency situations. The policy has been provided by the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA). As the first reading of the policy addition, the school board has not yet approved the policy. The board will review the policy and request changes or adjustments before it is approved and enacted.
Awarding the sale of LTFM bonds
The school board awarded the sale of its $3 million general obligation facilities maintenance bonds to Bok Financial Securities, Inc. based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bonds received five bids with Bok Financial Securities as the winning bidder. All bids were below the projected outcomes, and its sale will not increase any costs to taxpayers.
