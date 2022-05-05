Princeton’s FFA team attends state, move on to nationals

Pictured are some of the students from Princeton High School’s FFA team at state with the Models of Innovation award they won for their work during 2021 on Mental Health Week. At the top from left to right are Peter Skiba, Donovan Brown, and Boyd Hatfield-Rogers. In the bottom row from left to right are Rylee Taylor, Sophia Coil, and Isabella Wittwer.
Students in Princeton’s FFA team also were ranked top 10 in the state and will be moving on to the National Chapter Award. Sophia Coil and Peter Skiba were ranked gold for their work in dairy judging. Pictured with those awards from left to right are Sophia Coil, Peter Skiba, Summer Schepper, and Boyd Hatfield-Rogers in the back right.
Pictured are some of the students from Princeton High School’s FFA team at state with the Models of Innovation award they won for their work during 2021 on Mental Health Week. At the top from left to right are Peter Skiba, Donovan Brown, and Boyd Hatfield-Rogers. In the bottom row from left to right are Rylee Taylor, Sophia Coil, and Isabella Wittwer.
Students in Princeton’s FFA team also were ranked top 10 in the state and will be moving on to the National Chapter Award. Sophia Coil and Peter Skiba were ranked gold for their work in dairy judging. Pictured with those awards from left to right are Sophia Coil, Peter Skiba, Summer Schepper, and Boyd Hatfield-Rogers in the back right.
Shaelyn Knox Werk, also a member of Princeton’s FFA team, also attended state and won the Regional Floral Design Competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.