Princeton residents to fee on utility bills paid with credit card starting May 1

Utility bill MT

Princeton Public Utility (PPU) customers who pay their utility bills using a credit card will be asked to pay a 2.5% fee to cover the cost of that convenience starting May 1st, 2022.

Currently, PPU absorbs the costs of convenience fees charged to the utility by credit card companies for the processing of each transaction, a subsidy that costs ratepayers nearly $17,000 a year in the utility budget. Requiring the public to begin paying these transaction fees would allow the utility to apply the additional $17,000 toward other needed projects within both the Water and Electric Departments. The fee will be charged on credit payments for utility bills and any other transactions using a credit card. This includes paying with a card online, in person, or by phone.

Residents have multiple options to avoid paying these fees, including:

• Signing up for auto‐draft to allow utility billing payments to be automatically drafted from your

checking or savings account (also known as ACH)

• Mailing a check to the Princeton Public Utilities, P.O. Box 218, Princeton, MN 55371

• Dropping off a payment at the convenient drop box in front of the utility office at 907 First

Street, Princeton

• Paying in person at the utility office with cash or check during normal business hours

