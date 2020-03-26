Message from Princeton Public Utilities General Manager Keith Butcher released this afternoon:
At Princeton Public Utilities we are continuing to monitor the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on public health and the local economy.
We understand the impacts that this crisis is having on individual incomes as well as small business revenues.
Believing that it is important for all of us to come together and help where we can, Princeton Public Utilities will suspend all billing late fees for electric and water effective April 1 until further notice.
For those customers that are experiencing financial difficulties we ask that you please contact us as soon as possible to arrange payment plans.
Thank you,
Keith R. Butcher
General Manager
