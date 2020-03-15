School and community leadership decided Sunday afternoon that Princeton Public schools will remain open and in session through Monday, March 16.
Students should report to school on Monday. Students who are not ill can still safely come to school on this day, to obtain their supplies and communicate with their instructors on their educational plans going forward.
District 477 is recommending students or staff who have any of the underlying medical conditions listed on the CDC website remain home effective Monday, March 16, until further notice. See “Mild/Moderate Mitigation for Schools with COVID-19 Cases in their Community.”
Effective Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, March 30, school and all school activities will be cancelled. Tiger Club will remain open for child care of emergency personnel only.
This is a breaking news story. Watch for an in-depth update later today. ---Managing Editor Tim Hennagir---
