The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Sept. 9
3:57 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Eighth Ave. S.
Saturday, Sept. 10
10:55 a.m. Received a report with concerns over animal treatment on 16th Ave. N.
7:02 p.m. The theft of cash was reported on First St.
Sunday, Sept. 11
8:07 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on Rum River Dr. S.
9:40 a.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on 15th Ave. N.
Monday, Sept. 12
3:42 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. N. at 12th St. N.
6:26 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 11th Ave. S.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
11:39 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on 10th St. S.
1:20 p.m. Received a report of a person in possession of marijuana on Eighth Ave. S.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
9:34 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a parked car on Eighth Ave. S.
2:35 p.m. Received a threats complaint on Second St. N. The people involved engaged in a verbal altercation. The reporting person followed the other person to the police department while on the phone with 911.
6:55 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from Pawnee St.
11:59 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving an unattended crashed motorcycle on 21st Ave. at Highway 95.
Thursday, Sept. 15
10:28 a.m. Responded to a report of an assault on 16th Ave. N.
11:01 p.m. Received a noise complaint on 19th Ave. N.
