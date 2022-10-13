The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Sept. 30
9:27 a.m. A harassment complaint was filed on Fifth Ave. N.
11:25 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.
12:17 p.m. Medical response on Seventh Ave. N. A person experienced an allergic reaction.
1:59 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Eighth Ave. S.
2:05 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Eighth Ave. S.
8:00 p.m. Damage to property was reported on Eighth Ave. S. due to juvenile activity.
11:00 p.m. Engaged a K-9 sniff for narcotics on Highway 23 at Highway 169.
Saturday, Oct. 1
5:17 p.m. Participated in an agency assist for a potential burglary on Aspen Rd.
8:27 p.m. Received a firearms complaint on 11th Ave. S.
9:03 p.m. Received a fireworks complaint on the 1500 block of 16th St. N.
9:47 p.m. Received a fireworks complaint on 15th Ave. N.
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:03 p.m. Received a driving complaint on the southbound lane of Highway 169 at 55th St. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and obstruction.
Monday, Oct. 3
10:11 p.m. During a traffic stop, a driver was arrested for driving after cancellation of their license.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
3:45 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity and trespassing on Third St. S.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
2:09 a.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on First St.
5:42 p.m. Received a threats complaint on 14th Ave. S.
5:45 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Fourth Ave. S.
8:24 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity and possible drug use on Ninth Ave. Cir. S.
Thursday, Oct. 6
7:08 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Third St. S.
9:05 a.m. Medical response on Third St. N. A person experienced a potential stroke.
4:25 p.m. Medical response on First St. A person experienced a fall with injuries and potential hip fracture.
6:03 p.m. Responded to a report of child abuse on Rum River Dr. N.
7:11 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Fifth St. N.
Friday, Oct. 7
8:34 a.m. Criminal damage to property and a theft was reported on Rum River Dr. S.
11:36 a.m. Received a driving complaint on Northland Dr. A patient left the premises under narcotic influence.
12:02 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident for a double rear end on 21st Ave. N.
12:28 p.m. Medical response on West Branch St. A person experienced a fall with injuries.
1:09 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. at Rum River Dr. No injuries were reported.
