The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Saturday, Oct. 22
11:17 a.m. Drugs were found on 15th Ave. N.
6:10 p.m. Responded to a disturbance on Ninth Ave. N. A person was intoxicated, threatening their family, and making threats about suicide.
9:58 p.m. Received a report of garbage dumping on Seventh Ave. N.
9:59 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on Rum River Dr. N. A person was trespassing, refusing to leave the property, and was arrested.
10:58 p.m. Responded to a firearms complaint on 112th Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 23
12:21 a.m. Received a driving complaint on Northland Dr. Multiple vehicles were parked and engaging in suspicious activity in the parking lot.
10:29 a.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Rum River Dr. S.
1:17 p.m. Suspicious activity for an open door was reported on Seventh St. N.
Monday, Oct. 24
8:52 p.m. Conducted a traffic stop on Northland Blvd. at Rum River Dr. during which a person was arrested.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
3:30 a.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on 10th Ave. N. The subject was arrested.
10:35 a.m. Received a harassment complaint on a vulnerable adult on Old Highway 18 S.
12:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in which the vehicle crashed into a building on Rum River Dr. S.
12:52 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Third St. N.
1:35 p.m. Medical response on Seventh Ave. N. A person had an allergic reaction.
3:15 p.m. Responded to possible criminal sexual conduct on Northland Dr.
3:32 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in which the vehicle hit a building on Northland Dr.
6:18 p.m. Received a report of threatening comments on Crystal Dr.
8:35 p.m. The theft of a campaign sign was reported on Old Highway 18 S.
Thursday, Oct. 27
7:35 a.m. Responded to a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 95 at 75th Ave.
8:07 a.m. The theft of a motor vehicle and trailer was reported on Seventh St. N.
8:23 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Eighth Ave. S.
1:12 p.m. Drugs were found on Rum River Dr. N.
2:29 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Ninth Ave. Cir. at Rum River Dr. S. No injuries were reported.
6:08 p.m. During a traffic stop, a driver was arrested on West Branch St.
9:45 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 95 at Rum River Dr.
10:36 p.m. During a traffic stop, a driver was arrested for fifth degree controlled substances on Highway 95 at Rum River. Dr.
Friday, Oct. 28
9:44 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Fourth Ave. S.
11:26 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on Eighth Ave. S.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.