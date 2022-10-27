Princeton police report: week ending Oct. 20

The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Oct. 14
7:21 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.
12:15 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Highway 95 at Rum River Dr.
3:43 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 15th Ave. N.
6:09 p.m. Responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 169 at Highway 95.
6:28 p.m. Received a report of alleged child abuse on 15th Ave. N.
7:19 p.m. Responded to a report of a juvenile suicidal person on Rum River Dr. S.
9:28 p.m. Responded to an ATV accident on Highway 169.
Saturday, Oct. 15
8:27 a.m. The theft of a package was reported on Third St. N.
8:58 a.m. The theft of a package was reported on Eighth Ave. S.
10:13 The theft of a package was reported on West Branch St.
4:30 p.m. Responded to a report of criminal sexual assault on Ninth Ave. S.
Sunday, Oct. 16
4:35 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Seventh Ave. N.
12:51 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 95 at Highway 169.
4:19 p.m. Criminal sexual assault was reported on Ninth Ave. S.
5:53 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Willow Cir.
Monday, Oct. 17
8:05 a.m. Received a report of weapons on Eighth Ave. S.
1:53 p.m. Shoplifting was reported on Seventh Ave. S.
6:23 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Highway 95 at Highway 169.
6:44 p.m. Responded to a report of a possible carbon monoxide gas leak at Fifth St. N.
10:36 p.m. The potential theft of packages was reported on Third St. N.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
8:23 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. at Northland Blvd.
11:44 a.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Willow Cir.
6:29 p.m. Received a driving complaint on Northland Dr. The driver was reportedly under the influence of narcotics.
7:17 p.m. Responded to a house fire on Fifth St. S.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
5:55 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Second St. N.
6:16 p.m. A theft was reported on 21st Ave. N.
8:35 p.m. Conducted an agency assist for a high risk traffic stop involving an intoxicated driver on Highway 95 Westbound from Isanti County in Princeton. The Princeton police department k-9 unit was called in for the traffic stop.
Thursday, Oct. 20
1:20 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Northland Dr.
7:46 a.m. A theft was reported on Rum River Dr. S.
11:13 a.m. Conducted a death investigation on Northland Dr.
1:29 p.m. Responded to a disturbance involving shots fired on Sixth Ave. S.
10:37 p.m. Responded to a medical alarm on Rum River Dr. N. A person experienced a fall.
