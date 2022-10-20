The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:
Friday, Oct. 7
12:28 p.m. Medical response on West Branch St. A person fell and sustained injuries.
1:09 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. at Rum River Dr. No injuries were reported.
5:33 p.m. The theft of a package was reported on 15th Ave. S.
Sunday, Oct. 9
11:10 a.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. N.
3:17 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity and motor vehicle tampering on Third Ave. S.
Monday, Oct. 10
10:08 a.m. Received a threats complaint in relation to suicidal comments on Fourth Ave. S.
11:46 a.m. Suspicious activity and a possible robbery attempt was reported on Fourth Ave. S.
5:41 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on West Branch St.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
9:36 a.m. Suspicious activity and a motor vehicle entered and rifled through was reported on Fourth Ave. S.
3:58 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on 21st Ave. N.
4:25 p.m. Drugs were reported on 17th St. N.
10:27 p.m. Received a report of suspicious activity on Third St. N. A vehicle had their lights on at the gate. An open door at the location was found and the building was secured.
11:11 p.m. Medical response on Rum River Dr. N. A person experienced an overdose.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
5:22 p.m. The theft of a package was reported on 12th Ave. N.
6:54 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Fifth St. N.
7:17 p.m. Received a report of a missing juvenile on Sixth Ave. N.
9:04 p.m. Removed an unwanted person on 19th Ave. N. The person was yelling and showing signs of substance abuse or mental health issues and they were transported to receive medical attention.
9:05 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. N. at Fifth Ave. N.
11:21 p.m. Received a driving complaint on Northland Dr. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Thursday, Oct. 13
8:13 a.m. The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on Rum River Dr. S.
8:58 a.m. Criminal damage to property was reported on 19th Ave. N.
5:16 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on Ninth Ave. Circle.
6:08 p.m. Responded to a hit and run vehicle accident on Fifth Ave. N.
6:16 p.m. Conducted a public assist for a found child on Rum River Dr. at 11th Ave. N.
10:18 p.m. The theft of a package was reported on Sixth Ave. N. The suspect was arrested.
Friday, Oct. 14
7:21 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 169 at Rum River Dr. S.
