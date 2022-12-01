The Princeton Police Department received the following calls for service:
Saturday, Nov. 19
2:04 a.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported on Fifth Ave. N. The vehicle was returned to the area it had been stolen from.
3:50 a.m. Responded to a report of an assault on Fifth Ave. N.
10:43 a.m. Responded to a report of a smell of gas on Rum River Dr. S.
9:48 p.m. Responded to a report of shoplifting on 21st Ave. N. Two people were arrested.
Sunday, Nov. 20
5:05 a.m. responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. N. at 12th St. N. The vehicle went into the ditch and hit a power pole. The driver fled the scene on foot.
10:14 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Northland Blvd.
2:13 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Fourth Ave. N.
Monday, Nov. 21
4:04 p.m. The theft of money and pull tabs was reported on Rum River Dr. N.
9:54 p.m. Conducted a welfare check for a possibly suicidal person on Willow Cir.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
3:09 p.m. Criminal sexual conduct was reported on Northland Dr.
3:46 p.m. Responded to a report of a fire and the smell of smoke on 18th Ave. N.
6:38 p.m. Received a report of threats on Willow Cir.
10:52 p.m. Possible drug activity was reported on 17th St. N.
11:39 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Oak Ln. The suspect was arrested during a traffic stop with multiple charges.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
3:04 p.m. The theft of a motor vehicle was reported on 19th Ave. N.
3:36 p.m. Received a report of a domestic assault no contact order violation on Oak Ln. An inmate called their victim from jail.
5:32 p.m. Received a report of threats on Eighth Ave. S.
7:03 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on 21st Ave. N.
9:04 p.m. Received a report of threats via phone calls and text messages on Sixth Ave. N.
Thursday, Nov. 24
12:26 a.m. Medical response on Second St. S. A person fell out of bed and was bleeding from their head.
12:59 a.m. A person was arrested following a driving complaint on Highway 95 westbound at Rum River Dr.
10:47 a.m. Medical response on West Branch St. A person experienced a fall onto an already broken leg.
Friday, Nov. 25
6:12 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm on Eighth Ave. S.
12:55 p.m. A theft was reported on Seventh Ave. S.
10:58 p.m. Received a report of possible drugs in a neighbors home on 17th St. N.
11:17 p.m. Responded to a report of a wrong way driver on Highway 169 southbound. The driver was headed southbound in the northbound lane.
